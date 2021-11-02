CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

VIDEO: Austin police punch woman accused of camping, resisting arrest

By Russell Falcon
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwXmg_0cjbIlhi00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A video taken of an arrest in northeast Austin appears to show an officer punching a woman several times as she’s restrained on the ground.

The incident happened after Austin police say in an arrest affidavit that she refused to get up from the ground at an Austin shopping mall, in addition to scratching one of the officers.

APD: Men with guns, masks rob northwest Austin pharmacy and its patrons

APD released a statement Monday night, saying “in addition to the bystander video on social media, it is reviewing body-worn camera and in-car video of the incident.” APD added “anytime a police officer uses force, the incident deserves to be scrutinized.”

According to the affidavit, Simone Nicole Griffith, 26, was seen camping/sleeping on the side of the Carousel Pediatrics-Springdale building in the area of 7112 Ed Bluestein Boulevard on Oct. 30 at around 5:15 p.m.

APD reports a criminal trespass notice was issued by a security guard for the complex, but Griffith still refused to leave. The responding officer says she still refused to get up and was aggressively cursing, saying “Shut the f— up, I ain’t doing nothing. I know the m—–f—–g law, b—-!” The officer says because of her behavior, he called for a second unit to report to the scene.

Buda woman aimed loaded gun at trick or treater on Halloween, HCSO says

The officer says he indicated to Griffith she was under arrest, and she said, “No I am not. I don’t have to get up for you. You are not the law, b—-.”

When additional help arrived, the officer says he and another officer tried getting Griffith up from the ground, but she wouldn’t. The officer says at this point, they were trying to place handcuffs on her while she was on the ground, but she pulled her hands away and then hit and scratched his face.

“[We] proceeded to tell [Griffith] not to resist but she kept fighting back,” the affidavit reads.

At this point in the video, one of the officers can be seen punching Griffith at least five times in the upper body.

The affidavit claims officers “ultimately had to use force to apprehend her even though Nicole was already notified that she was under arrest.”

In the affidavit, he claims Griffith’s scratches resulted in a 1/2 inch bloody laceration to the left side of my cheek, in addition to kicking my torso/hip area.”

Safehorns: Shooting near UT campus reignites campus safety concerns

Griffith is charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. Griffith has been arrested several times in the past and has been charged with resisting arrest in another Texas city.

Here’s APD’s full statement:

“In addition to the bystander video that is circulating on social media, APD is also reviewing body-worn camera and in-car video, which shows additional perspectives. Anytime a police officer uses force, the incident deserves to be scrutinized. APD has a robust force review process. This process starts with the on-scene supervisor and ends with a review by the Force Review Unit and the officers’ Chain of Command. Once all of the evidence is gathered, the facts of the incident are reviewed for compliance with APD Policy and State Law. At any time during this review, if it determined there are possible policy violations, an Internal Affairs investigation will be initiated.”

A use of force expert’s opinion on the video

A use of force expert KXAN spoke with said all law enforcement agencies have an investigations process related to violations in department policies or use of force incidents, he said.

Typically, it involves the agency’s internal affairs department investigating the incident and sending a finalized report to the officers’ higher ups, including any recommendations for discipline if the department feels that is justified.

He said the police chief makes the ultimate decision on whether an officer is disciplined, and what that disciplinary action would entail. He added that a video doesn’t provide all the details related to what happened between officers and the people they’re interacting with and that use of force decisions are made in real time based on present circumstances.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Richmond police chase street sweeper early Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department had an unusual pursuit early Sunday morning. The Richmond Police Department said third-shift officers responded to the 900 block of Butler Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person driving a piece of heavy machinery recklessly. Police say they got reports that the driver […]
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Buda, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Texas City, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
WEHT/WTVW

Brian Baumgartner changed his story 3 times about Valarie Ruark’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) In court Monday, jurors heard the third of three taped interviews Brian Baumgartner gave to police about the night Valarie Ruark was murdered. In each interview, Baumgartner changed his story. For example, in the first two interviews, Baumgartner denied knowing anything about the murder. In the third interview, he said he was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Juvenile arrested after making threats against schools

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said they arrested a juvenile for making threats towards two schools. Police said the juvenile confessed to posting threatening social media posts against Harrison High School and Bosse High School. According to a news release, the suspect was arrested Sunday. The juvenile is charged with three counts of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Shooting#Northwest Austin
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Pursuit leads to officer injured, one person arrested

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dubois County man was arrested after troopers said he led them on a pursuit and one officer was injured. Deputies were sent to a home for a disturbance and said Aaron Messmer, 44, had already left before they arrived. A deputy saw a vehicle matching Messmer’s description on SR […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victims identified in Mt. Vernon homicide investigation

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A couple found dead in their Mt. Vernon home Saturday has now been identified. Indiana State Police said the victims are John Hall, 74, and Elizabeth Hall, 74. Authorities are treating this case as a homicide. Troopers said the couple’s cause of death will not yet be released because of […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Drugs and loaded AR-15 rifle found during traffic stop along I-69

INDIANA (WEHT) — Around 9:00 Saturday morning, Madisonville Police say they pulled over a silver Chevrolet sedan heading north on Interstate 69. Officers say they conducted a vehicle search after smelling the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the search, police tell us they found eight vacuumed sealed packs and several small baggies […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators Sunday worked to determine how eight people died in a crush of fans at a Houston music festival, as families mourned the dead and concertgoers recounted the horror and confusion of being trapped in the crowd. Authorities planned to use videos, witness interviews and a review of concert procedures to figure […]
HOUSTON, TX
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy