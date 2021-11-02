CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM, AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury was selected in a single day...

The Associated Press

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Associated Press

Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies

The storied American company General Electric will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. The company, founded in 1892, has refashioned itself in recent years from the sprawling conglomerate created by Jack Welch in the 1980s to a much smaller and focused entity. It was heavily damaged by the financial crisis.
CBS News

Two couples swap babies after IVF mix-up

A couple is suing a fertility clinic in Los Angeles after giving birth to the wrong baby. Their biological child was born to another couple after two women were implanted with the other's embryo. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tried to conceive a second child for three years. With the help...
The Associated Press

Migrants camp overnight at Polish border after tense day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish riot police and coils of razor wire faced off Tuesday against migrants, including families with young children, who were camped just across the border in Belarus, amid a tense standoff on the European Union’s eastern border. Polish authorities reported that the situation on the border...
