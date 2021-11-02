RENOVI: First NFT Marketplace Launched for Architects, 3D Designers, and Developers

Anyone, even a little working at a computer, one way or another comes across three-dimensional graphics. Many simply did not pay attention to this: the presence of beautiful design elements, 3D models and animated scenes has long been considered the norm in almost all commercial software packages, Internet applications, presentations and commercials. This is not surprising, since we live in a world measured by three coordinates. We are surrounded by three-dimensional objects with their characteristic visual features: color, transparency, shine, etc. It is natural that the creators of computer applications try to bring the interface elements and the image on the screen as close as possible to the conditions of the real world, it is both more beautiful and more familiar to perception.

