RENOVI: First NFT Marketplace Launched for Architects, 3D Designers, and Developers

PlayTreks takes their journey a step further by opening a brand new Marketplace to create & purchase NFTs; and introduce their new cryptotoken TREKS. As a data analytics platform at its core, PlayTreks provides powerful insights from streaming, social media, and content sharing platforms. By gathering, comparing, and analyzing performance data from streaming and social platforms, PlayTreks enables its users to gain control over the whole course of their careers. In addition, with radio airplay monitoring, PlayTreks provides its users with the possibility to track when and where their music is being played, all over the world, in near real-time. And, aside from being a data analytics platform, PlayTreks offers music distribution whereby artists are guaranteed 100% of their royalties for a small subscription fee, a digital, and blockchain-based certificate of ownership.
