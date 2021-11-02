Will Poulter on Serving Social Justice in ‘Dopesick,’ Playing Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and Working With Michael Keaton

Monday morning, the cameras began to roll on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with director James Gunn sharing a snapshot of himself along with the film's cast celebrating the momentous occasion. As you might expect, Will Poulter was visible alongside the rest of the primary Guardians cast. There was one surprise, however, as the photo included Chukwudi Iwuji, an actor that's set to appear in Gunn's Peacemaker series on HBO Max in January. Shortly after the photo was released, Gunn confirmed Iwuji has been cast in the film, teasing what seems to be a hefty role.
