Will Poulter on Serving Social Justice in ‘Dopesick,’ Playing Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and Working With Michael Keaton

As anyone who happened to be around and vaguely tuned into the pop cultural zeitgeist at the time can surely recall, there was a stretch of years — from roughly the mid-’80s to the mid-’90s — when Michael Keaton was seemingly everywhere. Over the course of a single decade, he was Mr. Mom, he was Beetlejuice and he was Batman. In between, he earned praise for a dramatic turn as an addict struggling with substance abuse in Clean and Sober, and he charmed as a fast-talking, foul-mouthed newspaper editor in Ron Howard’s The Paper. He was, for a while at least, one of Hollywood’s most coveted talents.

