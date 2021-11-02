CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Thousands of illegal pills seized from SE Portland apartment

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJ7yk_0cjbFLlt00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 10,000 illegal pills and four firearms were seized from a Southeast Portland apartment Thursday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at Wimbledon Court Apartments where they found a large amount of illegal substances in a 41-year-old Portland man’s apartment.

MCSO’s Special Investigation Unit discovered over 6,000 tablets of Xanax, nearly 2,000 tablets of Valium and 150 suspected fentanyl pills. Officials also found 1,000 doses of LSD, three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, two pounds of marijuana, more than 100 grams of heroin, 80 grams of methamphetamine and various other illicit drugs.

“Ready to use” meth kits were found.

Four guns were also seized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TIIi_0cjbFLlt00
MCSO’s SIU found four firearms at the SE Portland apartment

The suspect’s name was listed on the pill’s packaging. Authorities said some of the drugs were stashed in soda cans, which known to be used by dealers to hide the drugs.

A detective assigned to the SIU from the Gresham Police Department led the investigation.

Officials are not identifying the suspect at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 12

Fred Flintstone
7d ago

Defunded police and decriminalized drugs. Portland is the cartel dream city. Great job Brown and wheeler…. Now you going to get millions to fix the problems you created… liberals are brilliant..!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

Grand jury addresses staffing, jail capacity in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A report reviewing the correctional facilities in Multnomah County was released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. For a period of several weeks, a corrections grand jury focused on facility staffing, whole person services acknowledging the impact cycles of incarceration and recidivism, equity and inclusion, facilities capital improvement, […]
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Heroin#Illicit Drugs#Marijuana#Se Portland#Mcso#Lsd#Siu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

Oregon reports 58 new COVID-related deaths, more than 2K new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 58 new COVID-19-related deaths and more than 2,100 new confirmed and presumptive cases from over the weekend on Monday. Monday’s Oregon Health Authority report, which accounts for cases between Friday and Sunday, brings the statewide death toll to 4,620. OHA also reported 2,125 cases on Monday, bringing […]
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

2 arrested in Eugene cookie shop assault over masks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a woman were arrested for assaulting the owner of Crumb Together in Eugene, after being asked to leave the store for refusing to wear masks, according to police. The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Ricki Scott Collin, and 45-year-old Amy Verlee Hall — both from Portland. Just […]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Loved ones remember 2 killed in separate falling tree incidents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families and friends are remembering two people killed over the weekend by falling trees in two separate incidents. One of the two incidents on Saturday happened at a homeless campsite on Northeast Sandy and 118th, killing a beloved family member, while the other happened when the victim, a 14-year-old high school […]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy