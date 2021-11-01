Dallas County Records 5,000th COVID-19-Related Death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A total of 5,000 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness, Dallas County Health and Human Services announced Monday, Nov. 1.

There is a cumulative total of 342,973 confirmed cases (PCR test) in Dallas County. There is a cumulative total of 62,193 probable cases (antigen test).

“Today the State of Texas and Dallas County reached 70,000 and 5,000 deaths due to COVID-19, respectively,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. “These are not just numbers. Each life lost left behind a grieving family. And with the emergence of safe and effective vaccines, hospitalization and death is largely preventable.”

Judge Jenkins said 85% of the people who are hospitalized at Parkland for COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 98% of people who have died at Parkland due to COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

“Don’t be among the last people to be hospitalized or die with what is now a preventable illness,” said Judge Jenkins. “Don’t be the person who gets COVID-19 and spreads it to a loved one who pays a grave cost for your decision to not be vaccinated. If you or your child is unvaccinated and eligible for vaccination, please get vaccinated now. Immunity from past cases of COVID are not nearly as effective against new strains of COVID as the vaccine, and the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective. The majority of Americans have already been vaccinated. And to end COVID we all must do our part to protect ourselves and our community.”

Judge Jenkins urged residents, if they know someone who is not vaccinated, continue to talk to them and encourage them to get vaccinated.