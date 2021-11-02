FC Tulsa clinches wrench vs OKC ahead of playoffs

Former President Trump is threatening an additional legal hurdle for the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The threat comes as the committee issued six additional subpoenas to former Trump officials linked to a so-called "war room." Kris Van Cleave reports.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The protester and volunteer medic who survived after Kyle Rittenhouse shot him on the streets of Kenosha testified that he pointed his own gun at Rittenhouse but didn’t mean to and had no intention of firing it. Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and final man gunned down...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.
The storied American company General Electric will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. The company, founded in 1892, has refashioned itself in recent years from the sprawling conglomerate created by Jack Welch in the 1980s to a much smaller and focused entity. It was heavily damaged by the financial crisis.
A couple is suing a fertility clinic in Los Angeles after giving birth to the wrong baby. Their biological child was born to another couple after two women were implanted with the other's embryo. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tried to conceive a second child for three years. With the help...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish riot police and coils of razor wire faced off Tuesday against migrants, including families with young children, who were camped just across the border in Belarus, amid a tense standoff on the European Union’s eastern border. Polish authorities reported that the situation on the border...
(CNN) — The first police officer to respond to the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia, testified in court Monday he did not render first aid to Arbery due to the danger of the situation as well as his lack of medical training and equipment. Former Glynn County Police...
Tesla shares closed Monday down nearly 5% after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker — more than $20 billion worth by most calculations — based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. In a tweet Monday night, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., referred to Gosar as “a creepy member I work with” and said he “shared a...
