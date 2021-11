From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football team's 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. There are several areas where Nebraska could really use better play over the final two games of the season — not to mention looking ahead to 2022 and beyond — but two critical ones that showed through against Ohio State are pass protection and the place-kicking game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO