East Lyme's Anthony adds another milestone, captures Class MM title

East Lyme´s Luke Anthony smiles as he approaches the finish line to win the CIAC Class MM boys' cross country championship on Monday at Wickham Park in Manchester.

East Hartford — Luke Anthony walked through the course before competing in the Class MM state championship boys' cross country race Monday at Wickham Park and discovered there was a certain direction he needed to take.

"Coming down this trail after the mile mark, I knew I had to start left and then at some point there was a middle section that was sort of consistent," Anthony said of avoiding the muddiest sections of the rain-soaked and well-traversed 3.1-mile course. "Then at the very end, I shift as far right as I could.

"That's all in my control, so take advantage of it. I made sure in my warmup to go to each place and just sort of dial in where my lines would be."

Anthony dialed it in well enough to win the Class MM title in 15 minutes, 59 seconds, the fastest time in the division since 2005 when Guilford's Jay Koloseus won it in 15:32 and the fourth-fastest time in any of Monday's championship races.

And although East Lyme's string of three straight MM titles was halted by a powerhouse performance from Avon, Anthony's performance helped lift the Vikings to a third-place team finish and a wild card entry into Friday's State Open race back at Wickham Park. The top two teams in each of the six divisions qualify for the Open, in addition to the next eight fastest teams time-wise. East Lyme got in with a total team time of 1 hour, 29 minutes, 1 second.

Anthony, as he did after helping lift East Lyme to a victory at the Eastern Connecticut Conference championship, spoke of the team goals rather than his own, although he continues to add to his personal resume accomplishment by accomplishment. Anthony won his first league and state titles this year after the 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.

"I just knew coming into this I had to put as much time between wherever I was and the next person and if that was first, then that's great," Anthony said. "Definitely Avon was the No. 1 competitor so just making sure I was with (Avon's) Carver (Morgan) and Jack (Martin) at the beginning just to get out well was sort of important. Then sort of just apply the pressure a little bit."

East Lyme's Brendan Fant joined Anthony in earning all-state honors, finishing ninth in 17:21. Freshman Sean McCauley was 18th in 18:12, Noah Krishnaswami 27th in 18:43 and Kai Ritz 29th in 18:46.

Asked of capping his high school career with a series of superlatives, Anthony said he's not thinking of this as the end of his cross country career, just the beginning. A competitive triathlete when he's not running, Anthony just started cross country in ninth grade.

"I'm such a new runner to the sport. Freshman year I was just having fun with cross country," Anthony said. "I was running not even sub-18:00 until my last race. It's progressively gotten more dialed in through triathlons, especially."

"I always joke around with him and tell 'you're an infant when it comes to racing,'" East Lyme coach Mike Flynn said of Anthony. "Because he doesn't have that crazy experience and resume ... he missed the cross country season last year, so the last time he had anything like that he was in 10th grade. He's a completely different human being now. ... It's been a lot of fun to be around him. I just enjoy him as a person. He's always so grounded, just a very mature approach to all of it."

Griswold triplets Michael (third, 17:25), Lucas (fourth, 17:35) and Jacob Strain (seventh, 17:57) qualified for the Open as individuals, leading the Wolverines to a third-place finish in Class SS with 92 points, trailing Haddam-Killingworth (52) and East Hampton (87).

Fitch's Carson Riley, 21st in Class L in 17:41, and Norwich Free Academy's Tyler Crabb, 26th in Class LL in 17:44, earned individual wild card berths to the State Open.

Top local girls' finishers and qualifying for the State Open were Bacon Academy's Jordan Malloy (third, Class M, 20:29), Ledyard's Clare Inyang (seventh, Class M, 21:22), East Lyme's Izzy Paggioli (12th, Class MM, 21:41) and Montville's Maya Suarez (seventh, Class SS, 21:45).

The East Lyme girls were third in Class MM with 99 points and Ledyard was fourth in Class M with 163.

