FDA Recalls Popular Bagged Salads

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has recalled its bagged salad products due to the possibility of Listeria contamination, according to the FDA.

The company recalled a limited number of its "salad-in-a-bag" products distributed in ten states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia, according to a Friday announcement.

The recall affects the following products:

The recall was implemented after a single sample of garden salad tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Dole said.

So far, no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products, according to the company.

The recall does not include any other Dole products or Dole-manufactured products.

Dole advised customers to throw away the recalled products and to contact the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111 if they have any questions.

