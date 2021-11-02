FEMA to reevaluate findings after Minot flood map appeal

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reevaluate its findings concerning new flood risk maps after an appeal by the City of Minot.

In February of 2020 , the city announced plans to appeal the maps which put thousands of people in the flood zone who may have not been there before. Those homeowners who had a federally-backed loan would then have to get flood insurance.

According to Derek Hackett, the city’s public information officer, revised maps will likely come in the summer of 2023. The city will have the opportunity to comment and issue another appeal on the revised maps in the fall of 2023 if needed.

FEMA officials indicated the earliest the new maps would be effective is in the fall of 2024. Flood insurance rate increases due to map changes will not occur until the new maps are effective.

