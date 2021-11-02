CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BenFred: MLB commissioner Manfred's legacy is at stake this offseason

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently read something hopefully encouraging about Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. It came from New York Post baseball columnist Ken Davidoff....

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Atlanta Braves can keep name, tomahawk chop

HOUSTON — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After the Cleveland Indians announced earlier this year that they would change their name following the 2021 MLB season, many wondered if the Atlanta Braves would be next. But according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, the league remains not only in full support of the Braves' name, but the fans' tomahawk chop celebration.
MLB
Laredo Morning Times

Astros fans heckle commissioner Rob Manfred before World Series

As Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred talked to the media before Tuesday's Game 1 of the World Series, a couple Astros fans were giving him an earful from their spot behind the Astros dugout. Manfred did his best to avoid the on-field questions about the Astros cheating and what...
MLB
Sportico

MLB Labor Talks Proceed as Manfred and Clark Cross Paths at Series

Tony Clark, the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, cautioned Tuesday night there’s still time in the next five weeks for owners and the union to reach a deal on a new labor agreement before it expires. The current five-year Basic Agreement ends on Dec. 1, and there’s some trepidation the owners will lock out the players if negotiations aren’t consummated by that date. The two sides have met in person three times in the last week and more face-to-face meetings are on the docket, Clark said. Clark and commissioner Rob Manfred conducted impromptu media conferences on the field at...
MLB
fox40jackson.com

MLB’s Rob Manfred defends Braves signature fan celebration ‘The Chop’

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke prior to Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday and touched on the Atlanta Braves’ name and the team’s fan celebration known as “The Chop” which has been called insensitive by Native American groups. Manfred said he was pleased with how the Braves have...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Rob Manfred’s Latest Pitch Clock Comments Sure Make It Sound Like It’s Coming to MLB

I was recently reading a review of the minor league rules changes over at The Ringer, and among the notable revelations was how impactful the pitch clock has been. Although iterations of the pitch clock have been around a few years now, the version installed in the Low-A West this year as a test was among the most aggressive: 15 second between pitches with the bases empty, and just 17 seconds with runners on base. That version cut game times by 20 minutes – all of it dead time, so it’s also an increase in the pace of action – so clearly, it “worked” by that measure. The question is whether, as we’ve seen with other pitch clock initiatives, players and coaches figure out a way to slow the pace back down, and all gains are eventually lost.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Shohei Ohtani Receives Rare Honor From MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

In a year when Shohei Ohtani made history seemingly every night, Game 1 of the World Series provided another opportunity to commemorate his greatness. Ohtani's Angels fell far short of qualifying for the Fall Classic, but Ohtani was in Houston on Tuesday to receive the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award, marking just the 16th time the award has been given out.
MLB
chatsports.com

Rob Manfred says MLB wants to be 'apolitical.' But that's just not possible in 2021

HOUSTON – On the first day of the World Series, commissioner Rob Manfred said of Major League Baseball, “We always have tried to be apolitical.”. First of all, that is demonstrably untrue. The league has a Supreme Court-granted antitrust exemption. MLB funds politicians through a PAC, and owners contribute through their personal wealth. And yet still stadiums are subsidized by taxpayers. The league spent millions lobbying Congress for legal protection to underpay their minor leaguers, resulting in a provision in a spending bill signed by President Donald Trump. And when they suspended political contributions in the wake of the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol, was that not an act of politics?
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Rob Manfred and Tony Clark express optimism about a MLB labor agreement

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark are all smiles in the photo above from a 2017 World Baseball Classic news conference, but at least if you believe what I posted in this article here Monday, the two are leading their groups toward a possible baseball lockout in December. From an AP article I quoted Monday:
MLB
arcamax.com

Matthew Roberson: MLB commish Rob Manfred continues to swing and miss with his defense of racist 'Tomahawk Chop'

If baseball is the national pastime then the Tomahawk Chop fits right in with another classic slice of America: racism. If baseball is serious about its efforts to expand its viewership beyond the older demographics clinging to the way things used to be — and more importantly, if they have any interest in doing the right thing — the Chop should have ended long ago.
MLB
theScore

Manfred honors Ohtani with Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award

Major League Baseball is honoring Shohei Ohtani with one of its most unique awards. Commissioner Rob Manfred presented Ohtani with the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award after his unprecedented two-way performance with the Los Angeles Angels this year. "This award is not given out every year, so it's very special," Ohtani...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Rob Manfred Says MLB Won't Force Braves to Change Nickname

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will not force the Atlanta Braves to change their name or stop the "tomahawk chop" amid concerns about insensitivity to Indigenous people. "It’s important to understand that we have 30 markets around the country. They aren’t all the same," Manfred said Tuesday. "The Braves have done a phenomenal job with the Native American community."
MLB
Romesentinel.com

MLB’s Manfred remains optimistic on labor

HOUSTON (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, a Rome native, exchanged a handshake with players’ union head Tony Clark on the field before the World Series opener and expressed optimism about reaching an agreement before the current deal expires Dec. 1 but did not detail any progress in talks that appear headed to a lockout.
MLB
defpen

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Says He’d Like League To Be ‘Apolitical’

The 2021 World Series is underway and the Houston Astros have matched the Atlanta Braves Game 1 victory with a 5-run win in Game 2. While much of the attention surrounding Major League Baseball remains connected to the series itself, some fans have taken a closer at all that surrounds the Astros and Braves. Specifically, many onlookers have re-examined Atlanta’s “tomahawk chop” gesture. The gesture has been connected to the Braves for years, but many have characterized it as disrespectful and discriminatory toward Indigenous communities. While the Braves have discouraged fans from performing the gestures, many would like to see it banned altogether.
MLB
Las Cruces Sun-News

Native American group blasts MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over 'tomahawk chop' comments

The nation's largest Native American organization is disputing MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's reasoning on why the Atlanta Braves' nickname and its "tomahawk chop" fan ritual should be allowed to continue. Calling it a local issue, Manfred said Tuesday the Native American community in the region is "fully supportive of the...
MLB
uticaphoenix.net

Even on MLB’s biggest night, Rob Manfred can’t keep his

Oh? Hey, someone tell the commish.Image: Getty Images. I understand at the dawn of every league’s championship that the commissioner has to do something of a state of the union. Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, Adam Silver… they all have a press conference before Game 1 or the Super Bowl. Given the daily nature of baseball, Rob Manfred has to do it on the day of Game 1 or thereabouts. It’s baseball’s marquee event, so of course the commissioner is going to be there and be front and center to “present” the game.
MLB
Daily Mail

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defends Atlanta Braves' team name and fans' 'tomahawk chop' chant from accusations of racism: 'The Native American community is supportive'

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has voiced his support for the Atlanta Braves' name and the fans' 'tomahawk chop' chant, both of which have been criticized as offensive to Native Americans. Speaking ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Braves and Astros in Houston on Tuesday,...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Encouraged By Results Of Pitch Clock

With the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) set to expire on Dec. 1, Major League Baseball and the Players Association have been working against the clock to reach a new deal in order to avoid a work stoppage. A new CBA — whenever agreed upon by the sides — figures...
MLB
Comments / 0

