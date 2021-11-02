BenFred: MLB commissioner Manfred's legacy is at stake this offseason

I was recently reading a review of the minor league rules changes over at The Ringer, and among the notable revelations was how impactful the pitch clock has been. Although iterations of the pitch clock have been around a few years now, the version installed in the Low-A West this year as a test was among the most aggressive: 15 second between pitches with the bases empty, and just 17 seconds with runners on base. That version cut game times by 20 minutes – all of it dead time, so it’s also an increase in the pace of action – so clearly, it “worked” by that measure. The question is whether, as we’ve seen with other pitch clock initiatives, players and coaches figure out a way to slow the pace back down, and all gains are eventually lost.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO