Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Monday, November 1

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Fox News

Outnumbered - Monday, November 8

Fox News

Gutfeld reacts to the rise and fall of the Steele dossier

Bret Baier
Fox News

Fox News @ Night - Monday, November 8

Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Monday, November 8

Fox News

What's on Fox for the week of November 8

Fox News

Gutfeld: Woke culture 'really addictive' for Dems

The Independent

Fox News anchor deletes tweet claiming Colin Powell’s death ‘raises news concerns’ about vaccines

Fox News anchor John Roberts deleted a post on Twitter appearing to cast doubt on Covid-19 vaccine efficacy following the death of Colin Powell.The 84-year-old former Secretary of State suffered from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells in bone marrow, which compromised his immune system. He was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but died from complications on 18 October, his family announced.In a since-deleted tweet, Mr Roberts claimed that “the fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough Covid infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term”. Following backlash and accusations that...
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
Fox News

'The Five' welcome Dana Perino's new dog Percy

Fox News

WaPo media critic says Durham indictment is 'bad news' for those who hyped Steele dossier

Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple took aim at media outlets that peddled the infamous Steele dossier following recent revelations from the Durham probe. Last week, Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by the Trump administration to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, charged Steele sub-source Igor Danchenko over false statements made to the FBI. The indictment shed light on Danchenko's ties to Democrats, casting doubt in the validity of the media's past coverage of the dossier.
