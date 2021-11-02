CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Person, horse injured in Licking County hit-skip crash involving buggy

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMjTM_0cjb77Ap00

EDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A person and a horse were injured after a vehicle hit a buggy in Eden Township, Licking County, Monday night.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at approximately 7:20 p.m. on the 13000 block of Pleasant Valley Road Northeast.

The sheriff’s office said the buggy was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The person was taken to Knox Community Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of the injuries to the horse is unknown.

No further information is available at this time.

Comments / 3

