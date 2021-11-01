Local volleyball teams ready for playoffs as MIAA releases brackets

LYNN — Many local high-school volleyball teams found out who they will be facing in the state tournaments when the MIAA released its playoff brackets Monday night.

The brackets are made up of the top 32 teams based on the approved MIAA power seeding criteria, as well as any team with a .500 winning percentage or better.

It should be noted that all pairings are not fully official for 24 hours and dates and times are subject to change.

Lynn will have two teams to cheer on, as Lynn Classical and St. Mary’s will be representing the city in their respective brackets. In Division 1, No. 32 Classical will host No. 33 Medford on Wednesday (5:30) to play itself into the first round. With a win, the Rams would see themselves have to go up against top-seeded Franklin in the Round of 32. Classical, which is coming off a 3-0 win over Swampscott on Senior Night, finished the season at 17-3 and will be relying on Chloe Clement and Samantha Thoeun to carry it through the tournament.

St. Mary’s, which came in at No. 21 in Division 4, will face Weston in its first matchup of the tournament. The Spartans finished their season on a sour note as they were defeated in three straight sets by Archbishop Williams. St. Mary’s finished the regular season with a 7-13 record.

Also in Division 4, Lynnfield is the No. 2 seed and earned a bye into the Round of 32. The Pioneers (16-4) play the winner of the Wahconah and Whittier preliminary round matchup. The Pioneers finished the regular season with a 3-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham, but it wasn’t enough to get them over Ipswich in the battle for the top seed in the division.

Peabody earned the No. 14 seed in Division 1 and will host 19-seed Quincy in the Round of 32. The Tanners finished the season at 15-4 with a 3-0 win over Winthrop.

In Division 2, No. 36 Revere (11-9) faces Sharon in the preliminary round on Wednesday. If the Patriots were to win, they would face No. 4 Billerica in the Round of 32.

Marblehead is already in the Round of 32 after earning a bye, and the Magicians play Notre Dame (Hingham) in its first matchup. The Magicians wrapped up the season with a 3-0 win over Wakefield that gave them a 14-4 record this season.

Finally, in Division 3, No. 7 Bishop Fenwick (13-7) hosts 26-seed Pembroke in the first round.

The post Local volleyball teams ready for playoffs as MIAA releases brackets appeared first on Itemlive .