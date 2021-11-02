CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office still searching for Blessin Bussey

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nU0r8_0cjb5n2O00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still looking for 15-year-old Blessin Bussey.

Bussey was last seen leaving the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road on October 28, 2021 at 8:00 pm with un unknown person.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Blessin was wearing a blue jacket, blue or black jeans and sneakers and was carrying two large garbage bags.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 7

Related
WJBF

Jenkins Co. Schools take day off to investigate death threats

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Students and staff in Jenkins County have a day off on Tuesday, November 9th, due to death threats. According to a post on their Facebook page, local law enforcement along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating after several threats were sent to staff and students. Read the […]
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Body found along Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead body found in Evans this morning. According to the coroner, 62-year old Willard Baker was found alongside the road near the Ronald Reagan Drive roundabout. Coroner Vernon Collins tells NewsChannel 6, there is no signs of trauma to the body and it […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Two facing drug-related charges after search warrant nets meth at Washington County home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Sandersville residents are facing drug-related charges. Authorities say on Tuesday, November 8, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and the Georgia DOC K-9, arrested 50-year-old Larry Marsh Jr. and 47-year-old Sherri Marsh, both of Sandersville, following an investigation into complaints of illegal drug […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery. Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

2 toddlers die in house fire in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two toddlers died in a home fire Saturday night just before midnight, according to the Bulloch County Coroner. The Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) says SFD crews and Bulloch Co. Fire Dept. crews responded to the reported structure fire at the Barn Mobile Home Park located at 12161 Hwy 301 South. […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Missing Thomson man located

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Thomson Police Department is searching for a missing white male in his 70’s. He was last seen around 4:00 A.M. walking towards Jackson Street. He was last seen wearing a navy blue thermal shirt, gray pants. He has gray hair and wears glasses. If anyone has any information, please call […]
THOMSON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Richmond County Sheriff
WJBF

Missing man with Alzheimer’s found

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that Bibekananda Mohanty has been located and is safe. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Bibekananda Mohanty was last seen Friday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m. leaving Bennock Mill Road in Augusta. He was last seen wearing a tan […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man with Alzheimer’s missing from Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Bibekananda Mohanty was last seen Friday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m. leaving Bennock Mill Road in Augusta. He was last seen wearing a tan coat and driving a gray 1997 Toyota Camry with a GA Tag: 3815AHS.Mohanty suffers from Alzheimer’s […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man’s body found on Cornell Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on the 1600 Block of Cornell Drive in Augusta…not too far from Pendelton King Park. The body was found in the front yard of a residence (which is not where he lived) and appeared to have been there a few hours.   […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJBF

Allendale County woman missing since October

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators in Allendale County are searching for a missing woman. Savannah Gregory was last seen at her home in Fairfax, South Carolina on Thursday, October 21 at around 8 a-m. She was last seen driving a Black 2011 Ford Escape with South Carolina tag TLR-737. Gregory works at Citi trends in […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Firefighters respond to fire in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a structure fire in Grovetown. Grovetown Department of Public Safety Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a structure fire along the 200 block of Taylor Circle in the Summerfield subdivision. They received the call at 3:34 p.m., Sunday. Fire Captain Wayne […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

WJBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy