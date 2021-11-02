Richmond County Sheriff’s Office still searching for Blessin Bussey

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still looking for 15-year-old Blessin Bussey.

Bussey was last seen leaving the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road on October 28, 2021 at 8:00 pm with un unknown person.

Blessin was wearing a blue jacket, blue or black jeans and sneakers and was carrying two large garbage bags.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048.

