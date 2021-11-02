Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Get Groovy With Daughter Grace -- Plus More Celeb Halloween Costumes!

Celebrities had 365 days to come up with new Halloween costumes, and as evidenced this past weekend, musicians may have won spooky season. Harry Styles kicked off his Harryween Love On Tour concert dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, Toto included. Lizzo showed up to Spotify’s Halloween party as Grogu, better known to the internet as Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. Other artists started early this year, like Doja Cat, who celebrated her 26th birthday with a Halloween costume party. She showed up as Princess Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, while guests Billie Eilish, Winnie Harlow, Normani, and Jack Harlow embodied a lobster, a siren, a goldfish, and a great white shark, respectively. Now, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are competing with Kourtney and Travis for the best couple’s costume. Drake also threw himself a costume party for his 35th birthday (… Scorpios) wearing a cowboy getup. Not a single celeb was brave enough to go as a Tim Robinson sketch. On the flip side, regular people continue to kill it dressing up as celebrities. Ahead, more celebrity Halloween costumes to shock and bewilder you below, including Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Bailey, and Steve Buscemi.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO