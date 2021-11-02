CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Get Groovy With Daughter Grace -- Plus More Celeb Halloween Costumes!

By Jessica Vacco-Bolaños‍ and Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is a big deal in Hollywood and celebrities went all out this year. After many did not celebrate in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stars were bound and determined to make this Halloween the best one yet -- and they didn't disappoint. While some celebrities --...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

See what Bindi Irwin's baby daughter wore for her 1st Halloween

Bindi Irwin and her brood dressed up as hippies for Halloween — and their costumes are to tie-die for!. “Peace, love and koala hugs,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “Wishing you a groovy Halloween from our family to yours.”. In the picture that was taken at the Australia Zoo, Irwin, 23...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Gets Flirty With Khloe Kardashian After Kourtney’s Engagement to Travis Barker: ‘So Gorg’

Getting flirty? Scott Disick gave Khloé Kardashian a compliment about her looks three weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. “Sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 6. The Talentless brand founder had his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shoulder in a selfie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Bindi Irwin
Person
Ciara
Person
Elsa Pataky
Person
Chandler Powell
Person
John Legend
Person
Ryan Lochte
Person
Anna Nicole Smith
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Evan Spiegel
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Tyga
Person
Olivia Wilde
Life and Style Weekly

Welcome to the Fam! The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Cheers to the happy couple! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were thrilled by the news that sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the pair’s announcement via...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s Baby Grace Is 7 Months Old & We Just Learned So Much More About Her

Grace Warrior is seven months old today and her parents Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are celebrating her adorable achievements. “Grace Warrior is 7 months old!” Bindi captioned two Instagram photos of her daughter that represented “Expectation vs. Reality” — in one, she waved a birthday sign while smiling; in the other, she stuck out her tongue (what’s become her signature pose). “She loves snuggles, adventure, trying new food, grabbing everything and giggles. Apparently koalas are especially funny. Infinite love for our little Wildlife Warrior.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Harrislynn#Nikostratis
24/7 Wall St.

50 Celebrities With Super-Famous Parents

“The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.” “Like father, like son” (and presumably “Like mother, like daughter”). “A chip off the old block.” In other words, children often end up resembling their parents — so it shouldn’t be surprising that a large number of celebrities have famous moms and/or dads.  Consider, for example, the […]
CELEBRITIES
Essence

The Cutest, Most Clever Celeb Family Halloween Costumes

From Cardi B and Kulture as mother-daughter witches to Tabitha and Choyce Brown dressed up as each other, nothing beats a coordinated family Halloween costume. We love a good Halloween costume in general, but nothing beats the coordinated effort of a family look. Whether it was mom and daughter, or the entire brood, the following were just a few of the best family costumes from this year’s Halloween celebration.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Shanna Moakler Says Kourtney and Travis "Deserve One Another" and She "Hopes They Get Good Ratings"

Please take a moment to grab some popcorn because Shanna Moakler is getting low-key salty about her ex Travis Barker's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian. In a video obtained by Page Six, Shanna (who was apparently on her way home from a spa day with on-again, off-again boyf Matthew Rondeau) Shanna opened up about her many ~thoughts~ regarding Kravis and, fair warning, those thoughts were mostly of the salty and/or shady variety. We've compiled some of the highlights below:
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bindi Sue Irwin’s First Matching Halloween Costume with Daughter Grace is As Adorable as You’d Hope

Bindi Sue Irwin’s little family gets more adorable by the day. And we can’t even handle how cute their Halloween costumes are. New parents Bindi Sue Irwin and Chandler Powell are loving every moment with their seven-month-old daughter Grace Warrior. They’re experiencing all the exciting milestones of their firstborn’s first year, and now they get to enjoy dressing their precious baby up for Halloween.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Dolly Parton Joins Final Season of 'Grace and Frankie'

Grace and Frankie is going out with a bang! After six seasons, Dolly Parton is finally joining the show for the seventh and final season of the series. Parton's appearance on the show will finally give fans the 9 to 5 reunion they've been waiting on for years when she stars alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

A Look At The Best Celeb Parent & Kid Halloween Costumes In 2021

Choosing a Halloween costume that’s sure to make, shall we say, a splash is no easy feat, but these celeb parents clearly understood the assignment. From adorable to spooky to stylish and even matching ensembles, here’s a look at some of the best Halloween costumes worn by celebrities and their kids in 2021. So break out your notebook and jot down a few notes for next year because there are some seriously good ideas for yourself and your little ones below.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Is a True Showgirl in a Glittering Bustier Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

Gwen Stefani took the stages of Las Vegas by storm on Sunday night in bold attire. The “Hella Good” singer shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Sin City residency show last night, taking to Instagram in a glittering bustier-style bodysuit. The look tapped into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs; the silhouettes have been spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. As for footwear, Stefani herself opted for her favorite style of boots — thigh-high — with a black pair coated in endless gold buckles. View...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vulture

Harry Styles, Lizzo, and More Horrifyingly Good Celeb Halloween Costumes

Celebrities had 365 days to come up with new Halloween costumes, and as evidenced this past weekend, musicians may have won spooky season. Harry Styles kicked off his Harryween Love On Tour concert dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, Toto included. Lizzo showed up to Spotify’s Halloween party as Grogu, better known to the internet as Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. Other artists started early this year, like Doja Cat, who celebrated her 26th birthday with a Halloween costume party. She showed up as Princess Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, while guests Billie Eilish, Winnie Harlow, Normani, and Jack Harlow embodied a lobster, a siren, a goldfish, and a great white shark, respectively. Now, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are competing with Kourtney and Travis for the best couple’s costume. Drake also threw himself a costume party for his 35th birthday (… Scorpios) wearing a cowboy getup. Not a single celeb was brave enough to go as a Tim Robinson sketch. On the flip side, regular people continue to kill it dressing up as celebrities. Ahead, more celebrity Halloween costumes to shock and bewilder you below, including Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Bailey, and Steve Buscemi.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy