CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California man gets prison for fatally torturing puppy

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cjb5YkN00

A Southern California man who fatally tortured a Chihuahua puppy and posted a video about it online was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison.

Angel Ramos-Corrales, 19, of Riverside was sentenced for a February assault during which he brutalized his 4-month-old puppy named Canelo, breaking its skull and ribs, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

“The dog’s injuries caused it to continuously fall headfirst, and Ramos-Corrales recorded a video of the injured puppy and posted it on his Instagram account,” the statement said.

The same day, Ramos-Corrales slit the dog's throat, leaving a two-inch gap, and posted a Snapchat video showing Canelo lying on a bathroom floor during which Ramos-Corrales said “I'm cold-hearted" and kicked the unconscious puppy, prosecutor said.

Corrales was taken into custody by police following complaints by people who saw the video.

Officers found Ramos-Corrales with fresh blood stains on his clothes and fresh cut wounds on his hands, and there were blood spatters in a bathroom and bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.

Ramos-Corrales said the dog had become “moody" and had nipped him, “which caused him to lose control," the complaint said.

“Ramos-Corrales called himself a ‘cold blooded killer' and said he could not stop himself from hurting the dog," according to the complaint.

The puppy had to be euthanized.

Ramos-Corrales told police that he had smoked marijuana all day, according to a court document that indicated he also may have used alcohol and methamphetamine.

The document, which laid out the government's sentencing position, says Ramos-Corrales brutalized the dog for two hours, “reveled heartlessly in exacting mortal wounds to Canelo, gave no aid to Canelo in his suffering, and cursed Canelo as he lay dying."

Corrales pleaded guilty in June to one count of animal crushing, which involves causing serious injury to an animal causing extreme physical pain, long-term damage or risk of death.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
The Associated Press

Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies

The storied American company General Electric will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. The company, founded in 1892, has refashioned itself in recent years from the sprawling conglomerate created by Jack Welch in the 1980s to a much smaller and focused entity. It was heavily damaged by the financial crisis.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Two couples swap babies after IVF mix-up

A couple is suing a fertility clinic in Los Angeles after giving birth to the wrong baby. Their biological child was born to another couple after two women were implanted with the other's embryo. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tried to conceive a second child for three years. With the help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Migrants camp overnight at Polish border after tense day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish riot police and coils of razor wire faced off Tuesday against migrants, including families with young children, who were camped just across the border in Belarus, amid a tense standoff on the European Union’s eastern border. Polish authorities reported that the situation on the border...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sentencing
ABC News

ABC News

443K+
Followers
112K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy