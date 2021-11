Most people know that the land masses on which we all live represent just 30% of Earth’s surface, and the rest is covered by oceans. The emergence of the continents was a pivotal moment in the history of life on Earth, not least because they are the humble abode of most humans. But it’s still not clear exactly when these continental landmasses first appeared on Earth, and what tectonic processes built them. Our research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, estimates the age of rocks from the most ancient continental fragments (called cratons) in India, Australia and South...

SCIENCE ・ 16 HOURS AGO