Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted a killer new poster fit for the spooky Halloween season this Fall! Gege Akutami's original manga series is at a whole kind of different place now than when it was a year ago, and a much different place from when it first began. The series has catapulted into a whole new realm of recognition and popularity due to the successful debut of its anime adaptation, and that success has resulted in more sales for the original manga as fans are anxious to not only keep up but try and figure out what could be coming next.

