Biomega Hirtshals Biorefinery Receives Environmental Greenlight for Construction to Begin

By Press Releases
petsplusmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) Leading biosciences company Biomega Group (‘Biomega’), which produces high quality marine ingredients for the animal and human nutrition markets, has now received the greenlight from the Danish Ministry of Environment and Hjørring Municipality to start construction on its new biorefinery. Located on a greenfield site, rented from...

petsplusmag.com

