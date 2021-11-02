CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Suspect wanted for Mid-South gas station shooting arrested in Minnesota, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The man who allegedly shot a clerk during a gas station robbery in West Memphis last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Monday.

According to West Memphis Police, Damien Morris was arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department and is awaiting extradition back to West Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NV7IE_0cjb2jKR00
Damien Morris Damien Morris (pictured) is wanted by the West Memphis Police Department on multiple charges in connection to a robbery and shooting at the Shell Service Station on North Service Rd. (West Memphis Police Department)

The incident happened on October 20 around 4:30 a.m. when Morris entered the Shell Service Station and Smokes Tobacco Warehouse on North Service Road.

According to West Memphis Police, Morris shot a clerk multiple times during the robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY: Local police investigating gas station shooting, officials say

Morris is charged with attempted murder, battery 1st degree, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope commended the men and women of the Minneapolis Minnesota Police Department for their help in capturing Morris.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD investigating deadly shooting overnight in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Frayser. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Winston Drive. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they responded, but have not transported anyone from the scene. A call about the shooting came in just before 3 a.m. Police have...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
West Memphis, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
West Memphis, AR
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD searching for missing endangered woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a missing woman who could be in danger. Police said Ceira Banks was reported missing from the 100 block of Merton on Monday night. Banks, 36, is 5′3,” 110 lbs., with light brown hair. Police could not give a clothing description. She...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pope
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing 9-year-old boy found safely, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Markeen has been found safely, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police have issued a City Watch for an endangered missing child. Markeen Virginia, 9, was last seen by his parents in the 4000 block of Eastwind Drive on Monday around 3 p.m. Police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Memphis Police#Mid South#The Shell Service Station#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Oxford seeing power outages Tuesday morning, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford Police have reported power outages along Jackson Avenue and Highway 6 early Tuesday morning. According to Oxford Utilities, the company is seeing electrical outages in west Oxford. Crews are on the way to investigate the cause of the outage and restore power as soon as possible.
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy