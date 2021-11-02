Suspect wanted for Mid-South gas station shooting arrested in Minnesota, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The man who allegedly shot a clerk during a gas station robbery in West Memphis last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Monday.

According to West Memphis Police, Damien Morris was arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department and is awaiting extradition back to West Memphis.

Damien Morris Damien Morris (pictured) is wanted by the West Memphis Police Department on multiple charges in connection to a robbery and shooting at the Shell Service Station on North Service Rd. (West Memphis Police Department)

The incident happened on October 20 around 4:30 a.m. when Morris entered the Shell Service Station and Smokes Tobacco Warehouse on North Service Road.

According to West Memphis Police, Morris shot a clerk multiple times during the robbery.

Morris is charged with attempted murder, battery 1st degree, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope commended the men and women of the Minneapolis Minnesota Police Department for their help in capturing Morris.

