Wheeling, W. Va. - Throughout October, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (17-5, 8-1) has had their fair share of road games, playing six of their eight games on the road this month. On Tuesday, they continue their stretch of road games as they head to Fairmont, West Virginia to take on Fairmont State at 7 PM. It is a battle between the top two teams in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) North Division as the season comes down to the wire.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO