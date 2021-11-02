CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Justice Files: The murder of Jocelyn Hickenlooper Pt.2

By Marcos Ortiz
ABC4
ABC4
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8iOz_0cjb29pe00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Jocelyn Hickenlooper and Bernt Murphy became close friends while at a training school for people with mental disabilities.

And they may have been searching for love, but murder got in the way.

“I think it was mostly my problem because the way I acted and the things I did,” said Bernt Murphy in a 1988 interview with ABC4.

In 1955, Hickenlooper vanished from her home. The case baffled Salt Lake City police.

About three weeks later, a man accidently found her body in in a shallow grave in Parley’s Canyon.

At the time, her mother told reporters she was “distraught, I can’t stand it. I’m sure Jo has met with foul play.”

“She was out front in the yard and my uncle, her older brother was doing tile work,” said Jeffrey Jessup, Hickenlooper’s nephew. “He had seen her and then about 20-minutes later she was gone.”

Murphy became a suspect after he was questioned for allegedly molesting a four-year old girl.

According to a 1957 police report, Murphy suddenly disclosed that he had murdered Hickenlooper.

During his alleged confession he said “I went over and got a rock and hit her in the head and then she screamed. I didn’t know if she was dead or not.”

He claimed he dragged her body to a hole and put her inside and described how he buried her.

Murphy told police: “I had her covered up all the way and “with my hands, throwing dirt on her.”

But he offered different accounts in later interviews. Primarily, how he left the school in American Fork and arrived at her home in Salt Lake City. During one interview Murphy said he borrowed a doctor’s car. The second time he claimed he hitchhiked the 20-plus mile distance.

Finally, he said he stole a car from a used car lot and drove to her home. Police later questioned the owner of the car dealership and said there was no evidence of a car being stolen from their lot.

But each time he was interviewed by police, he didn’t waver about murdering Hickenlooper.

“It seems like the confession and a lot of things surrounding that scene other things seemed troubling,” said Nate Cripps with the Utah Disability Law Center. “The facts don’t line up. Certainly he could have had the right to an attorney.”

READ PART 1: The Justice Files: The murder of Jocelyn Hickenlooper

According to the 1957 police report, the staff at the training school claimed he never left on the day of Hickenlooper’s disappearance. Other staff members said Murphy had a tendency to “make up stories.”

Prior to the murder, the couple were friends while at the Utah State Training School in American Fork.

In police reports, he claimed “she was his best girlfriend” and always ‘danced with her.”

When she was discharged “she had written her address” and gave it to Murphy, according to the police report.

But her family was convinced he killed her.

“I think my family thinks that he did it because if he could do that to a little girl, he would murder somebody older.”

Murphy’s competency became an issue after he was charged with Hickenlooper’s murder. Eventually, a judge “declared him insane.” The murder charges were “dismissed,” according to media reports.

But he was ordered to remain at the state hospital for treatment.

More than 30 years later, Murphy was still at the state hospital with a public defender who filed motions to address his situation. Brooke Wells who would later become a federal judge argued that Murphy had no chance to be rehabilitated at the hospital. She also claimed that if Murphy had pleaded guilty to the murder he would have already been paroled. Meanwhile, she argued that it was not right that Murphy was still languishing at the state hospital.

The Utah Supreme Court determined Murphy had been wronged.

One of the justices in the majority opinion wrote: Murphy is “not mentally ill … but retarded.” (The word “retarded” was widely accepted in the 1980’s).

The Justice wrote he’s already “served over twice the maximum sentence … if he’d been found guilty” and the “law does not allow” this.

In addition, the state’s highest court admonished the state for not providing services to the mentally disabled.

Murphy left the state hospital and was placed in a group home.

“What I am mostly looking for is to be able to show people that I can make it on the outside,” Murphy said in a 1988 interview with ABC4.

READ NEXT: The Justice Files: Son witnesses his father commit three murders

The news crushed the Hickenlooper family. Tuesday in ABC4’s final segment of “Forbidden Love,” her sister was devastated, became despondent and it ended in another family tragedy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Another man charged in connection to fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have now charged two men in connection with an Ogden shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead on Oct. 1. Dustin Wayne Smith, 33, was charged on Monday with two felonies which include possession of a firearm by a restricted person and two counts of obstructing justice. Shortly after a […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Racial slur found at Facebook construction site in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a racial slur that was written inside a portable bathroom on a construction site in Eagle Mountain. Police say someone wrote a racial slur inside of a portable bathroom at the construction site for the Facebook data center in […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC4

Set Up To Fail: Impact of private probation on the poor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is one of a handful of states that allows private probation companies to control critical aspects of a person’s life. They decide what low-level offenders need to do and pay to get out of the criminal justice system.   Probation is meant to give people a chance to avoid […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Over 3,900 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths added in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 3,972 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 8, and 14 new deaths. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the latest cases: 11/5: 2,024 cases 11/6: 804 cases 11/7: 1,211 cases Cases With 3,972 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 564,576. Of today’s […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah drug dealers placed in federal prison after death of Park City woman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people have been arrested and placed in federal prison in connection with a fatal drug overdose of a Park City woman. The two men arrested have been identified as 32-year-old Jimmy Astudillo of Salt Lake City and 36-year-old and 36-year-old Zachary Westerman of Sandy. The case first began in […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Used Cars#American Fork
ABC4

Midvale wedding shooting leaves one dead, police investigating

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been killed after being shot outside of a wedding in Midvale on Saturday night. Unified Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Oscar Avila and confirms he was a guest at the wedding. Authorities say the incident happened around 11:26 p.m. on Saturday night outside of an event […]
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Mother fears her own daughter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Connie Hillenbrand is torn about her daughter’s future. In 2002, Jennifer Robinson pleaded guilty but mentally ill. A year earlier, she was arrested and charged for murdering her six-month-old son. Now Robinson’s up for parole with the board of pardons but her own mother isn’t sure she’s ready to rejoin […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Finding Kandis Harris

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It’s a desperate plea from a grandmother who wants to know the whereabouts of her granddaughter. Kandis Harris, 16, disappeared in July and has not been heard from since. There’s concern Harris who also goes by the name of Brooklyn, may be a victim of human trafficking. That’s why […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
ABC4

Wanted: Bountiful Police searching for alleged car theft suspects

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen them? Police are searching for two people suspected of a vehicle burglary on Sunday. The Bountiful City Police Department say the suspects allegedly stole a vehicle from a trailhead in the city. Authorities have released surveillance camera footage showing the couple shopping at a store. The stolen vehicle […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Police: 12-year-old brought gun to school in Tooele ‘for protection’

TOOELE (ABC4)- Authorities are warning parents to secure their weapons after a school principal confiscated a gun from a 12-year-old girl who brought it to a school in Tooele. Lt. Jeremy Hansen of the Tooele City Police Department said they received a call around 8:45 a.m. on Monday about a student who was in possession […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: 91-year-old woman dead after head-on crash in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — American Fork Police say a 91-year-old woman has died after a head-on crash in American Fork . Three others are still in serious to critical condition after the collision Saturday night. Officials have not released the victims’ identities at this time. Police said the crash happened near 200 E. State […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Driver killed in Tooele County crash on Saturday identified

UPDATE 11/07/2021 8:34 P.M. TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have released the name of the person who was killed in an intersection crash in Tooele County on Saturday. Authorities have identified the victim as 61-year-old Oscar Villegas of West Jordan. Officials say Villegas died on impact when his car, traveling westbound on Pole Canyon […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Heroin Highway: How the cartels are running I-15

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – Interstate 15 is a major corridor for criminal activity. The more than four hundred mile major artery bisects the entire state, making it a vital corridor for drug traffickers. UHP Troopers are often the first line of defense in keeping highly addictive and potentially deadly illicit drugs off our streets. The […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC4

ABC4

2K+
Followers
698
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy