CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US Supreme Court justices raise concern over Texas’ abortion law impacting other constitutional rights

By Maggie Glynn
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OdYm_0cjb21lq00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard two cases attempting to block Texas’ controversial abortion law that state lawmakers passed last spring.

The law, Senate Bill 8, allows private citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets in an abortion after cardiac activity is detected in the womb, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Supreme Court has previously dismissed lawsuits attempting to block the law before it officially went into effect in September.

On Monday, the court considered procedural questions about the law, not the substance of the law itself.

In the first of two cases, Whole Woman’s Health argued the Texas abortion law has made providers so afraid to provide an abortion, it’s denying women access across the state.

“No one is providing abortions in Texas right now. It’s too fraught with the legalities,” Texas OBGYN Dr. Nancy Binford said ahead of Monday’s hearing.

Kim Schwartz with Texas Right to Life, though, said the bill is already saving lives. “Last year, [Texas] went to about 150 to 160 [abortions] per day. With the Heartbeat Act, about 85 to 90% of abortions were after six weeks of pregnancy,” Schwartz said.

The justices Monday called this a novel law. That’s because state lawmakers wrote it to empower citizens to enforce it, and doesn’t make those later abortions a crime, it just opens the floodgates for civil lawsuits.

Six of the nine justices, including two conservatives, raised concerns about the ripple effect the legislation could have.

“Essentially, we would be inviting states, all 50 of them with respect to their own preferred constitutional rights, to try to nullify the law that this Court has laid down as to the content of those rights. I mean, that was something that until this law came along, no state dreamed of doing,” liberal Justice Elena Kagan said.

“There’s nothing the Supreme Court can do about it. Guns, same sex, marriage, religious rights, whatever you don’t like. Go ahead,” she continued.

“With Brown versus the Board of Education, a state could have gotten around the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown by allowing anyone to sue for $10,000 or more, someone who is integrating a school into the federal courts would have been completely powerless to do anything about that,” Mark Heron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said following the hearing.

That’s why the Department of Justice is stepping in, too, filing its own lawsuit to try to block the law.

“When Justice Kavanaugh asked Texas’ lawyer, ‘Would this law also be available to block the enforcement of gun rights to block the enforcement of free speech rights?’ And after a bit of hemming and hawing, and the Texas lawyer said, ‘Yes,’ that’s a pretty important concession,” Steve Vladeck, the Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts at the University of Texas School of Law, explained.

Vladeck, an expert in federal courts and constitutional law, said if SCOTUS decides to go forward with the providers’ lawsuit, though, that would mean dropping the DOJ’s case.

“The federal government’s whole theory here is that they’re specifically allowed to sue because no one else can,” Vladeck explained.

While there’s no official timeline set by the court, and it normally can take months, Vladeck said SCOTUS could announce a decision in the coming days.

“The court gave 10 days between when a granted review and heard argument, I think it’ll be no more than that before we’ve got the decisions in these cases, and probably quite a bit less. And I think it’s possible we’ll know more by the end of the week about the fate of SB 8,” Vladeck said.

This is the fastest the high court has moved on a case since Bush vs. Gore in December of 2000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Supreme Court to debate restrictions on religious advisors at executions

The US Supreme Court will consider Tuesday a death row prisoner's request that his pastor be allowed to touch him during his execution, a case that could determine the role of religious advisors in death chambers. John Ramirez, 37, was scheduled to be executed on September 8 for stabbing a convenience store clerk to death during a 2004 robbery. Seth Kretzer, Ramirez's lawyer, petitioned the Supreme Court to halt the execution because the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) will not allow Ramirez' Baptist pastor, the Reverend Dana Moore, to have physical contact with him as he is executed or to pray aloud in the chamber. The high court granted Ramirez a last-minute stay of execution and scheduled a hearing to consider the merits of the case.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
bloomberglaw.com

Death Penalty, State Secrets Up Next at Supreme Court (PODCAST)

Expedited case on religious advisers in death chamber also on tap. It’s another big week of arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices will hear cases involving national security state secrets and religious rights of death-row inmates. Bloomberg Law “Cases and Controversies”podcast hosts Kimberly Robinson and Jordan Rubin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox8tv.com

Supreme Court Discusses Texas Abortion Law

Arguments before the Supreme Court are reigniting a debate concerning the most restrictive Abortion Law in the Country. The 9 Justices considering a Texas Law that bans abortions after the detection of an embryonic heartbeat at around 6 weeks. Often this comes before a woman knows she is pregnant. However,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#The U S Supreme Court#Senate#The Supreme Court#Whole Woman S Health#Texas Right To Life
News Channel Nebraska

Read: Transcripts of Supreme Court oral arguments over Texas' abortion law

The Supreme Court grappled with the abortion issue for nearly three hours on Monday, hearing two challenges to the Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks. The first case, Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson, was brought by abortion providers. The second was brought by President Joe Biden's Justice Department against the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
lawandcrime.com

Majority of Supreme Court Justices Appears Highly Skeptical of Texas Abortion Law That Enables Private Lawsuits Against Abortion Providers

The majority of justices on the Supreme Court of the United States appeared skeptical during oral arguments Monday toward a restrictive Texas abortion law that created a so-called “limitless” private right of action against abortion providers and others who assist with the termination of pregnancies after about six weeks. The law, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act or by its legislative moniker SB 8, allows anyone to sue abortion providers for damages if the providers terminate a pregnancy after embryonic cardiac activity is detectable.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Post

The Supreme Court just took a case on the EPA’s authority. Its decision could undo most major federal laws.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, in a case that legal scholars say could undermine Congress’s constitutional authority to delegate power to federal agencies. Some argue that such regulation — not just by the EPA, but in President Biden’s vaccine mandate as well — is unconstitutional because of a somewhat arcane legal doctrine called the “nondelegation doctrine.” This theory holds that Congress cannot delegate broad policymaking authority to government agencies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXAN

KXAN

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy