CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Indictment: Nurse stole controlled substances from Kan. hospital

JC Post
JC Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A federal grand jury in Kansas returned an indictment charging an Overland Park man on two counts of tampering with a...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JC Post

Police catch suspect wanted for stabbing at Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing last month have a suspect in custody. Shortly after midnight on October 9 police responded to a stabbing that at a residence in the 500 block South 6th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Aa 31-year-old man had suffered a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Surveillance videos led to Kan. man's conviction in fatal stabbing

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for two cases including the murder of a Wichita man in 2020. District Judge David Kaufman sentenced Jeremy Shuflat, 39 of Wichita, to 285 months on one count of murder in the second degree and 61 months on one count of kidnapping for the killing of 28-year-old Zackary Tilson, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: 2 women found shot outside Kansas home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say one woman has died and another has been wounded in a shooting outside a home. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday just west of Highland Cemetery following a disturbance. Arriving officers found two women who had been shot in front of a home.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. felon crashed stolen SUV into boats, power pole

SALINE COUNTY —Police arrested a Kansas felon after a pursuit through Salina ended in a stolen-vehicle crash and a severed power pole on Saturday night. Just after 7a.m. Friday, police were sent to the 100 block of Fairdale Road for the report of a stolen vehicle, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Kan. man used baseball bat in violent attack on woman

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a violent attack on a woman. At 2:30p.m. September 17, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block North 10th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. EMS transported a 36-year-old woman from the scene...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Tip leads police to ID and arrest of Kan. shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30p.m. on September 1, police were dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Huntoon Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived and...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Grand Jury#The United State
JC Post

Life in prison for man's death during Kan. police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted of fleeing from police that led to another driver's death has been sentenced to life in prison. Brandon Jordan was sentenced Friday in the death of 69-year-old Dennis Affolter of Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the chase in November...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas reservoir

PHILLIPS COUNTY — A Nebraska man drowned Saturday in Phillips County. Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a possible drowning at Kirwin National Refuge, according to a statement made on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Phillips County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Salina physician clinic was victim of cyber attack

SALINA —Mowery Clinic has been the victim of a cyber attack. In a posting on its website, Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford, wrote that it learned of the attack on Sept. 14. "We promptly took steps to secure our network and engaged an expert cybersecurity firm to conduct a forensic investigation into the cause and scope of the attack," the posting noted.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

KDHE: 1,900 new cases, 39 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1,929 to a total of 442,232, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6,530. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
JC Post

Kan. man dies when RV falls on him while doing maintenance

HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died following a weekend accident while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle. Robert Brooks, 66, of Wichita, was doing maintenance repairs on an RV with another individual in the 6600 block of S. Anderson Road., south of Newton, according to statement from Harvey County officials.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Deputies find pound of meth, firearm, arrest 2 Kan. felons

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit made a pair of significant arrests this week. Just after 9p.m. Nov. 3, the drug enforcement unit stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 11000 block of east Arlington Road, just east of Haven, according to the Reno Co. Sheriff's Department.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas man dies after violent pickup crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1a.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. A 2011 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Chase A. Barfoot, 28, Topeka, was westbound in the 2700 Block of SE 61st Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The pickup left the road to the north, struck multiple objects including trees, culverts and a telephone pole.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

30 years later, detectives take new look at I-70 killings

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A series of killings that happened nearly three decades ago throughout the Midwest and largely along Interstate 70 is getting a new look. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that detectives and federal agents from Raytown, Missouri, Wichita, Kansas, and the Indiana cities of Indianapolis and Terre Haute met this week with detectives in St. Charles, Missouri, to see if forensic technology and a fresh review could help solve all six crimes.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
JC Post

Kansas woman seriously injured after car strikes a cow

BOURBON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Sunday in Bourbon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Cadillac DTS driven by Nelson T. Blythe, 27, Uniontown, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 54 two miles east of Kansas Highway 3. The car struck a black cow.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KC woman to police: I killed 3 people because I'm a bad person

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A Kansas City woman who told police she shot and killed three people because she was "a bad person” has been convicted in their deaths. Lynnsey D. Jones, 37, was convicted Thursday of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor's office said in a news release.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy