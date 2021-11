Allow yourself to dream. It’s OK. That’s what sports are all about. Faith. Belief. Hope. At this point, there’s no future that seems unrealistic for Scottie Barnes. There’s no career path that seems unachievable for the Toronto Raptors rookie. He’s responded to every challenge so far, checked every box. Is he a superstar right now, today? No. But after another career night on Friday, his second 20-plus performance to start in his first six games, everything is on the table.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO