Religion

What the 'spiritual but not religious' have in common with radical Protestants of 500 years ago

By Christopher Schelin, Assistant Professor of Practical, Political Theologies, Starr King School for the Ministry
Democrat-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reformation's leading figures had diverse views, and some might have recognized themselves in "spiritual but not religious" people today. Rijksmuseum. For over a decade, one of the biggest stories in American religion has been the rise of the “Nones”, a broad term for people who do not identify with a...

democratherald.com

Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
RELIGION
Greenville Advocate

Deepen your walk with Christ

We want the stories to match. Especially Jesus’ Crucifixion and Resurrection. But when one is different from another, what does it mean? Is the Bible wrong?. This question arises with one of the most easily remembered moments in the Bible. It’s eight days after Easter. Jesus has met with the disciples on Easter Sunday, but Thomas isn’t there. When Thomas hears the news, he famously says, “Unless I…put my finger into the print of the nails…I will not believe.”
RELIGION
Martin Luther
Jesus Christ
arcamax.com

Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?

Q: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. A: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

What’s a ‘miracle’? Here’s how the Catholic Church decides

Albino Luciano, better known to the world as Pope John Paul I, reigned as pope for only 34 days before his death in September 1978. But he will soon join the ranks of 20th-century popes who the Catholic Church has canonized. This literally means they have been entered on the “canon,” or list, of people formally declared to be in heaven and have been granted the title “Blessed” or “Saint.”
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020

Muslim Americans gave more to charity in 2020 than non-Muslims, we found in a new study. They are also more likely to volunteer, we learned. Only 1.1% of all Americans are Muslim, and their average income is lower than non-Muslims’. But as we explained in our Muslim American Giving 2021 report, their donations encompassed 1.4% of all giving from individuals. U.S. Muslims, a highly diverse and quickly growing minority, contributed an estimated US$4.3 billion in total donations to mostly nonreligious causes over the course of the year. As philanthropy scholars, we believe our findings are significant not only because this is the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arcamax.com

How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
RELIGION
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Bible prophecy and our times

“God blesses the one who reads the words of this prophecy to the church, and He blesses all who listen to its message and obey what it says, for the time is near.” – Revelation 1:3 (NLT) What do you think when your pastor starts a sermon with, “Today, we’re...
RELIGION
dailypostathenian.com

The power, purpose, and wisdom of prayer

Perhaps there is no other topic in the bible that has an abundance of scripture references as prayer does. From the Old Testament throughout the New Testament, prayer is covered in almost every book of the written word. Today, we will mention only a few verses of the many which we could turn to in search for the purpose of prayer, the power of prayer, and the wisdom of prayer. We will start off with wisdom.
RELIGION
Society
Christianity
Religion
willamettecollegian.com

Willamette’s Office of Spiritual and Religious Life encourages community connection with its worship

Disclaimer: The writer of this piece also works for the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life. This was taken into account during the editing process to account for bias. Willamette University’s Office of Spiritual and Religious Life (SRL) has had a fresh start this semester under the leadership of the new University Chaplain, and Director of Spiritual and Religious Life, the Reverend Ineda P. Adesanya (who is referred to in this article by her first name, as she invites all to engage with her as simply Ineda to reflect her desire for true accessibility). The physical office located in the University Center lives up to SRL’s motto, “A Space for Well-being and Connection,” by offering a warm and welcoming space open to all students, staff, faculty and alumni regardless of faith tradition, spiritual orientation, ethical viewpoint or worldview. With the intent to extend the motto outside of the office and into the WU community, SRL has been organizing various events and services that welcome all to participate and feel connected. Chaplain Ineda’s first big task was to organize the annual Opening Days interdenominational worship service. She learned early on that the annual Opening Days worship service has had relatively low attendance, with an average of just zero to five people attending. Ineda was inspired to change the traditional approach to be more inviting, interfaith and less conventional.
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: “My Weaknesses are my Father’s Strengths”

Some things in the Bible reverberate over and over again and for some unexplained reason, we still just don’t get it. I mean we understand the words and the principles behind them but, we can’t seem to incorporate them into our daily lives.  For example, 2 Corinthians 12: 7-9 reads, “To keep me from becoming conceited because of these surpassingly […]
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Have You Seen?

Last time we considered the question found in Jeremiah 3:1-5: Have we called on God uselessly? The point being that our call would be useless not because God is unfaithful (He is not) but rather because we are unfaithful. The next question comes immediately, in fact in the very next verse. In spite of it being in the next verse, many believe that it is in a different prophecy given at a different time than that in verses 1-5. That may be significant but not for my devotional approach here.
EDUCATION
People's Defender

His Words within

There is no doubt that life is hard, but life is also wonderful. There will be times of merriment and bliss just as there will be times of aff
RELIGION

