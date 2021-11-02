CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

No. 11 Elizabeth over Watchung Hills - Boys soccer - N2, G4 - 1st round

By Mike Byrne
 7 days ago
Cleff Alexis led with a goal and an assist as top-seeded Elizabeth, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 4-0, over 16th-seeded Watchung Hills in the...

TENNIS
