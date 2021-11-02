What the 'spiritual but not religious' have in common with radical Protestants of 500 years ago

Last time we considered the question found in Jeremiah 3:1-5: Have we called on God uselessly? The point being that our call would be useless not because God is unfaithful (He is not) but rather because we are unfaithful. The next question comes immediately, in fact in the very next verse. In spite of it being in the next verse, many believe that it is in a different prophecy given at a different time than that in verses 1-5. That may be significant but not for my devotional approach here.

