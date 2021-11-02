CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA recovery trucks still helping Hurricane Ida survivors

By Craig Treadway, Sarah Vasile
Months after Hurricane Ida made landfall in New York and New Jersey, FEMA is still helping survivors with its mobile recovery trucks.

Bad weather over the weekend postponed the organization’s visit to the Bronx, but returned Monday. Representatives from the Small Business Administration were also present.

Both FEMA and the SBA were on hand to help survivors, and businesses, apply for aid and low-interest disaster loans. The new deadline for assistance is now Dec. 6.

Resources for those impacted by historic flood waters in NY, NJ

“There’s a lot of people who don’t know that we’re providing this assistance,” FEMA representative Emilo Perez said. “So we’re getting closer to them by visiting locations that are closer to where the disaster happened.”

Perez encouraged those in need to stop by the mobile units.

“There’s still help available,” he said.

