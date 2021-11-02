CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donate warm clothes for ‘Hang the City with Hope’ through November

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7x4c_0cjauRHv00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A drive to help the less fortunate kicked off today, and it extends through the end of November. It’s called, “Hang the City with Hope.”

When Niccole Heitner move to Summerlin from Minnesota with her three kids in the heart of the pandemic, they started a baseball club called the Las Vegas Royals .

“To be a part of the Las Vegas Royals, you have to give back to the community. That is something near and dear to our hearts. Las Vegas really obviously needs that,” Heitner said.

The family and team members organized a shoe drive in the spring called “Lace Up Las Vegas.” After that, it was a warm clothing drive in the fall: “Hang the City with Hope.”

“We found a place on East Lake Mead,” she explained. “It meets with Glider Street. Big, huge chain link fence. We went and hung over 400 pieces of warm articles last year.”

“It was amazing, and they were all gone within 24 hours,” Heitner said.

At several drop-off locations across town, they are collecting anything that you can tie to a chain link fence: hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, hoodies and such. It will all be placed on the fence at the beginning of December.

The drop-off locations include Black Heart Ink, Wing King and Innovative Real Estate Strategies.

If you’d like to donate, you can Venmo @lasvegasroyals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

