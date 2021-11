Xbox has revealed that it’ll be adding the ability to stream directly from the console’s Guide to Twitch in its next console update. The update was revealed by Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hryb on Twitter and will allow users to link their Twitch account. Once they’ve done so, they can bring up the Guide and hit Go Live Now to broadcast directly to Twitch. Users on the Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead program can download the update now, and won’t need any additional apps to use it.

