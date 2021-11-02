CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles Takeaways: Philadelphia Leans on RB’s, Goedert, Defense in Win

By Mike Gill
 7 days ago
The Eagles needed to get back in the win column before things got really ugly in the Delaware Valley, and they did so for the first time since beating the Carolina Panthers with a decisive 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. After looking unprepared with poor...

inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
AllLions

Fan Brawl at SoFi Stadium Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Rams were defeated at SoFi Stadium by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. Matthew Stafford tossed back-to-back interceptions, spotting the Titans 14 points. The Rams went on to lose to one of the top teams in the AFC, 28-16. “I basically spotted them 14 points. Can’t...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Weapon X Mailbag: What would it take for the Eagles to fire Howie Roseman?

If you want to ask a question for a future mailbag, you can tweet at me or send an email to bleedinggreeninfo@gmail.com. As a head’s up, the final question features potential spoilers for the film Dune. You’ve been warned!. @j_vols: What’s it gonna take for Jeffrey Lurie to finally say...
NFL
State
Arizona State
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get destroyed 44-6 by Philadelphia Eagles

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions were wiped off the field in their 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, delivering a truly terrifying performance on Halloween. Detroit (0-8) heads into its bye week as the NFL’s last remaining winless team, rocking a league-long 12-game losing streak dating back to last season. Philadelphia rattled the game’s first 41 points, with the Lions scoring their only points in the final 10 minutes. This win marked Philadelphia’s widest victory margin in eight years, while this didn’t even represent Detroit’s most lopsided loss from its current losing streak. The Lions lost 47-7 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers late last season, for those wondering what was worse than today’s performance.
NFL
bigcountryhomepage.com

It’s always nice for the Eagles to win the Homecoming game

The Abilene High Eagles won for the second straight Friday and improved to 3-1 on Friday night in their Homecoming game against Odessa High. Defensively, the Eagles shut down the Bronchos running game and held them to 17 yards on the ground and forced 5 turnovers. Offensively, the Eagles controlled...
ABILENE, TX
NFL

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon accepts Fletcher Cox's criticism of defense

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox hasn't been shy about his complaints regarding the team's defensive scheme and struggles. After the Eagles' latest blowout loss, Cox vented that he "can't be as aggressive" in coordinator Jonathan Gannon's defense. On Tuesday, Gannon discussed those criticisms from one of his veteran players.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Raiders takeaways from valiant Week 7 win over Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders had a valiant win in Week 7 over the Philadelphia Eagles to stay afloat over the last two weeks despite their coach Jon Gruden resigning due to off-the-field issues. The Raiders now sit atop the AFC West at 5-2 after their 33-22 victory. Star quarterback Derek...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dallas Goedert leads Eagles in receiving in loss to Raiders

In his first game without fellow tight end Zach Ertz, who was traded to the Cardinals last week, Goedert led the Eagles in receiving yards and was third in targets. He should have more fantasy value going forward now that he is no longer sharing snaps and touches with Ertz, though the inconsistency of the Philadelphia offense as a whole may lead to some frustrating weeks for fantasy managers.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Post-Snap Read: Analyzing Dallas Goedert's debut as TE1

On Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, we got to see tight end Dallas Goedert take over the mantle as the "TE1" in the Eagles' offense for the first time in his career. While the fourth-year player didn't reach the end zone out in the desert, I would say he performed well with everything the Eagles asked him to do.
NFL
chatsports.com

Week 8 injury report: Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders out, S Anthony Harris doubtful

RB Miles Sanders (ankle/foot) Sanders will be placed on injured reserve coach Nick Sirianni said Friday, and the Eagles will turn to rookie Kenneth Gainwell to take his place as their starting running back. He will likely split touches with Boston Scott and possibly Jordan Howard, who is expected to be elevated or signed from the practice squad.
NFL
birminghamnews.net

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Philadelphia Eagles

Fletcher Cox was frustrated with the way things went for the Philadelphia Eagles' defense in last week's 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the star defensive tackle made his feelings known after the game. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got on a roll early and never got off. He...
NFL
Mining Journal

Detroit Lions desperate to get first win of season vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are desperate for a victory, growing tired of being the NFL’s only winless team. The first-year coach was fired up about the opportunity to turn around the long-suffering franchise when he was hired 10 months ago, but seven setbacks without success have taken a toll.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Eagles Placing RB Miles Sanders On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are placing RB Miles Sanders on the injured reserve on Friday. Rapoport adds that Sanders will miss three games but should return upon eligibility. Sanders, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST records six sacks, scores TD in win over Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles D/ST allowed just six points on 228 total yards while recording six sacks, recovering one fumble, and scoring a defensive touchdown in Sunday's blowout win over the Lions. Fantasy Impact:. This Philadelphia Eagles D/ST had been one of the worst in the NFL over the first seven...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Gainwell. Jordan Howard. Let’s go

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles‘ running backs corps over the first seven weeks of the 2021 NFL season, Miles Sanders will be absent in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions. For the first time this season, Nick Sirianni will be unable to turn to the supremely talented second-round pick out...
NFL
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

