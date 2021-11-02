Justin Bieber channels Ryan Reynolds for Free Guy themed Halloween costume

The name “Justin Bieber” carries weight among different generations, whether young or old. Bieber began his life with humble beginnings, hailing from Stratford, Canada, raised by a single mother. As a child, Bieber was fairly normal, playing games and sports with his friends. However, his talent for music set him apart from his peers. He played music on the streets of Stratford, sitting on the steps at the local mall and singing to anyone walking by who was willing to listen. Bieber also uploaded videos of him performing covers of famous songs on YouTube, and that’s when he found fame. Music manager Scooter Braun happened to stumble upon Bieber’s videos and proceeded to immediately fly him and his mother out to Atlanta to sign him to a record deal. At the tender age of twelve, Bieber was catapulted into the spotlight, and the craziness of superstardom soon followed his every move.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO