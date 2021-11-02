CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber channels Ryan Reynolds for Free Guy themed Halloween costume

By Stefani Munro
floor8.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber, 27 revealed on Monday, November 1 that the 27-year-old singer dressed as Ryan Reynolds, 45 from his recent movie stint in Free Guy for a Halloween party. He was first spotted wearing the Free Guy inspired look as he left the Peppermint Club in Los Angeleson Sunday night after...

