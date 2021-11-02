CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No more pin. Time to win.’ Russell Wilson near ready for return

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 7 days ago
Rams Seahawks Football Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson holds a sponge near his taped injured finger during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Wilson left the game after the injury and the Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE — While the exact timetable for Russell Wilson’s return from injured reserve remains uncertain, he has just announced a major step in his journey toward recovery.

On Monday afternoon, the Seahawks quarterback announced via Twitter that the pin has been removed from his surgically-repaired right middle finger.

Wilson ruptured a tendon in his finger in an Oct. 7 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. He had surgery the next day and was placed on injured reserve the following week.

In the three weeks since then, the Seahawks fell to 2-5 before yesterday’s 31-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Seahawks have a bye this week and will next play the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14.

