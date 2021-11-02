CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Do You Have Adult ADHD?

By Seniors Guide Staff
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 7 days ago

The Gift of My Diagnosis: Adult ADHD

by Kait Leonard

One day, not long after turning 60, I froze in the middle of my kitchen. I looked from the coffee filter filled with grounds on the counter, to the laundry heaped in front of the washer, and finally to the empty water glass in my hand. I couldn’t decide what I was supposed to do. So I cried. Then convinced there was something very wrong with my brain, I made an appointment to see my doctor.

Sitting across from the physician who didn’t look old enough to understand cognitive decline , I waited as he typed something into his laptop. I fought the urge to run from the office.

“I’d like to assess you for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder,” he finally said.

I laughed out loud.

Having worked with special needs children, I knew a lot about ADHD. Kids receive the diagnosis in elementary school, usually after driving teachers bonkers for a year or two. They get prescribed an amphetamine, which makes them better, unless it doesn’t. The idea that I might have the condition seemed ludicrous, but my doctor would not budge. So I figured we’d rule it out and move on to the real problem, which I was convinced was age-related.

Getting tested for ADHD as an adult is tricky. I was given a series of questions to rank – Never, Sometimes, or Often – based on how frequently I engage in a particular behavior. That’s all there is to it.

Yeah, right!

As I read each question, I couldn’t help trying to figure out what the “normal” answer might be. My internal process went something like this:

Clearly, this question wants to see if I multitask efficiently. I would start to check “Always,” but then stop. Multitasking makes it look like I can’t focus on one thing. Mark “Never,” I advised myself. Finally, confused and frustrated, I’d check “Sometimes.”

Afterwards, my doctor smiled with that kind, all-knowing expression physicians have just before they tell you something is very wrong. And it was. The assessment revealed that I have ADHD. I left the office in shock, holding a prescription for Adderall and a fistful of pamphlets.

What now?

Over the next couple of days, I tried to make sense of this news. How could I have missed it? I have a master’s degree in psychology, a special education teaching credential, and years of experience.

But, in actuality, it was clear why I’d missed my own diagnosis and why so many other adults do, too.

When I was a kid, ADHD didn’t really exist. Boys who misbehaved were just naughty, and some girls simply talked too much. The disorder wasn’t even added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders until 1968, and many more years passed before it entered mainstream discourse. An awareness of adult ADHD is only now becoming more common. No wonder I had never looked at my own challenges through this lens.

Following that doctor’s visit, so many emotions paraded through my brain. No one wants to hear that they’re neurodivergent. On the other hand, I certainly didn’t prefer the idea that my problems were connected to age-related cognitive decline.

Still, I fought the diagnosis. How could it be so? I’m a successful professional with multiple academic degrees. But I had to admit that none of my accomplishments had come easily, and I still don’t feel like I fit in socially. Eventually, I couldn’t escape the fact that my brain is different.

What does it mean to have ADHD as an adult?

From then, so much made sense. I hadn’t been simply a little girl who talked too much or a wild teenager. I wasn’t an overly hormonal young adult. And I’m not a crazy lady now. I have ADHD, as do approximately 4% of adult Americans. And that number is probably low, since many adults are never assessed. The possibility of ADHD is frequently overlooked when older adults complain of forgetting things, experience difficulty maintaining a train of thought, or report that they have trouble focusing on books or television shows. Doctors often respond to these symptoms with statements that begin, “Given your age,” and that’s as far as the diagnostics go.

On top of this, adults with unrecognized ADHD regularly get diagnosed with social anxiety, generalized anxiety, or depression. But underlying ADHD may be the real issue. The reason for the confusion is simple. People with ADHD often experience anxiety and depression as a result of regularly exhibiting behavior that falls outside societal norms. Many people with ADHD talk too much or too fast. They may interrupt conversation, jumping in to express their racing ideas. Some individuals appear not to focus while others are speaking, making them appear disinterested.

Conversation partners often respond with eye rolls, critical comments, and eventually social avoidance. The person with ADHD regularly hears, “If you don’t mind, I’d like to finish my point,” or “I’m sorry if I’m boring you.”

All of this can lead to anxiety, especially around social engagements. And if the social anxiety progresses, it isn’t unusual for self-isolation and then depression to follow. But treating these conditions doesn’t address the underlying problem.

Can you see yourself in this story?

So what is an older adult to do if they experience the kinds of cognitive issues that lead them to fear the worst?

First, think back. ADHD is a lifelong neurological disorder. Though there can be periods of relative worsening, it doesn’t come out of the blue. Then, if symptoms have been present for a while, consult a physician who has experience treating adults with ADHD.

Though I hadn’t recognized it, the behaviors that led me to suspect age-related cognitive decline had actually always been part of my life. When I was younger, I boasted about my ability to multitask, scoffing at people who needed to do only one thing at a time. Really, I was just scattered. My achievements came from putting in longer hours than I would have needed to if I had been more focused.

I’ve also faced problems all my life due to verbal impulsivity. My fifth-grade teacher once became so frustrated with me that in front of the whole class she said, “Please shut your mouth and give me a rest.” Since then, I’ve had supervisors say similar things, though thankfully in slightly more tactful ways.

Clearly, my cognitive issues are not a result of aging. But aspects of my post-retirement life exacerbated the symptoms. One problem for me was no longer having work deadlines to keep me on track. Without that imposed schedule, I was on my own to organize and complete tasks. Every day, I started twice as many things as I completed and watched in horror, as my life spun further and further out of control.

Receiving the ADHD diagnosis opened up resources, support, and the appropriate medication to address my condition. There is no cure, but I’m doing better. Understanding my disorder has not only calmed my fears of cognitive decline, it has also helped me to reframe so many difficult memories.

And now, when I’m met with looks of concern or judgment, I can smile and say, “It’s not me. It’s my brain.”

Kait Leonard holds graduate degrees in literature and psychology. She is a staff writer for The Canyon Chronicle newspaper and contributes articles on aging, psychology, and homelessness to online publications. Her short fiction has recently been published in Six Sentences , Every Day Fiction , and Flash Fiction Magazine . Kait shares her Los Angeles home with five parrots and her gigantic American bulldog.

The post Do You Have Adult ADHD? appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhd#Homelessness#Depression#Adderall
Knowridge Science Report

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common, yet often misunderstood, mental health condition. Symptoms include inattention, overactivity and impulsivity – behaviors everyone experiences at one time or another. For people with ADHD, these behaviors happen frequently and interfere with everyday life at school, at home and everywhere else. ADHD affects more...
MENTAL HEALTH
HealthyWomen

My Adult ADHD Diagnosis Changed How I Parent My Kids with Their ADHD

Being diagnosed with ADHD at age 45 changed my whole world. August 17, 2021 (Photo/Lori Mason Photography) All my life, I knew something was different about me. School was always tough. When I was in elementary school, my teachers complained that I was either falling asleep in class or I was talking too much and unable to sit still.
Washington Post

How to get organized at home when you have ADHD or mental health issues

After giving birth to her second child in February 2020, KC Davis keenly felt the relationship between the state of her home and the state of her mental health. At home with two kids under 2, battling postpartum depression and ADD, she found herself sitting on the floor surrounded by onesies, toddler clothes and pajama pants, unable to get the laundry finished, ever. “I was living out of a basket of clean laundry — just unable to fold it or put it away — so I decided not to,” said Davis, a licensed therapist in Houston.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have ADHD, Say Experts

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common, yet often misunderstood, mental health condition. Symptoms include inattention, overactivity and impulsivity – behaviors everyone experiences at one time or another. For people with ADHD, these behaviors happen frequently and interfere with everyday life at school, at home and everywhere else. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Do you have decision fatigue?

What clothes to wear; should we walk or bike to work or school; do we stop to get coffee and once there do we want coffee, latte, cappuccino, one shot, two shots, decaf or regular; what meetings do we attend; which project do we work on; which applicants do we hire; which emails do we respond to; which Facebook posts do we read; and should we tweet?
YOGA
Jillian Enright

ADHD: the Gift that Keeps on Giving

Commonly comorbid conditions with ADHD. Also how Personality Disorders are sexist and gender-biased. …Except I lost my receipt. (Because ADHD). When I was diagnosed with ADHD, I had no idea how much of my previously misdiagnosed or misunderstood conditions were related. I had no concept of how many overlapping conditions there are, and how many of my “quirks” were actually related to ADHD.
Medical News Today

What is 'body doubling' for ADHD?

ADHD body doubling is a practice in which a person with ADHD works on and completes potentially frustrating tasks alongside another person. This other person is the “body double” for the person with ADHD. The body double’s job is to help anchor the person with ADHD to the present moment and task, reducing the risk of distraction.
MENTAL HEALTH
Jillian Enright

ADHD in Women

Yes, Women can have ADHD too. The Centre for ADHD Awareness, Canada (CADDAC) is raising awareness about the presence and impact of ADHD on women* and girls. I wasn’t diagnosed with ADHD until the age of 36, and this was largely because my son had been diagnosed seven months prior. If it weren’t for him inheriting this part of my genetics, I may never have discovered my own neurodivergence.
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Depersonalization-Derealization Disorder (DPDR)?

Depersonalization-derealization disorder (DPDR) is a mental condition that causes you to feel detached from your body, thoughts, and environment. It used to be called depersonalization disorder, but the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) changed the name. DPDR is not related to substance use and is considered a separate condition by the DSM-5.
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Many kids with ADHD don’t get the best treatment

Kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder often don’t get the best treatment, researchers report. When a 4- or 5-year-old is diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, the pediatrician is supposed to recommend a specific therapy to improve parents’ skill at handling the child’s behavior. The therapy, called Parent Training in Behavior Management, is backed by scientific evidence that shows it’s the best starting point for treating young kids with ADHD. The evidence has led the American Academy of Pediatrics to endorse the therapy in its clinical practice guidelines.
KIDS
BBC

Jersey adult ADHD support group offers 'camaraderie'

Two women who were diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as adults have set up a support group in Jersey. Rachel Kelly "thought her life was a failure" before getting diagnosed, she said. Ms Kelly and Niamh Mc Dermott were both diagnosed in their 40s while studying for degrees.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This beverage may cut depression in older people

In a new study from the National University of Singapore Sociology, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older adults. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7%...
DRINKS
Medical News Today

Is ADHD a neurological disorder?

ADHD affects the development of the brain, causing a person to display certain behaviors and psychological states that do not generally present in neurotypical people. classify ADHD as a neurological disorder on the basis that it. . Others characterize it differently — for example, as a. Historically, doctors used the...
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

How Emotional Trauma Impacts The Brain, According To A Neuroscientist Psychiatrist

Surviving a chaotic upbringing, living through a natural disaster, experiencing verbal abuse—it’s common knowledge that these types of trauma can cause lasting emotional scars. But did you know that they may also impact the physical functioning of your brain? And that these brain changes can increase you risk for anxiety, panic attacks, PTSD, sleep problems, and more?
MENTAL HEALTH
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
42
Followers
144
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy