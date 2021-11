Halloween is upon us this year, and that means it's time for Spirit Halloween to make its biggest cash-grab run for the year. Well, Spirit Halloween apparently knows that Warner Bros.' new Dune movie has been a breakthrough success, because they are trying to get in on the renewed mainstream interest in Dune, without having to legally use the title of Dune to do it. As you can see below, Spirit Halloween's new "President of the Sand Planet" costume is clearly meant to ride the wave of Dune and its monstrous Sandworm creatures. So if you're looking for a last-minute way to go Dune for Halloween, here you go:

