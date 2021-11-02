Enumclaw City Council approves motion to research leaving King County

The Washington City Council approved spending more of their allocated American Rescue Plan Act dollars for water and sewer related improvements. The city is receiving $1,077,441 in ARPA funds for pandemic rescue and recovery. Eligible uses include COVID-19 expenditures or negative economic impacts of COVID-19, such as assistance to small businesses, households, hard-hit industries, and economic recovery; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure. In July, the council approved to use about $540,000 of the funds to replace the water main along West Madison from Avenue H to the Highway 1 and 92 junction, and this September they approved spending $125,000 to bore a new sewer for a proposed residential subdivision near the Washington Golf and Country Club.
