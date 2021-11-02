Enumclaw City Council approves motion to research leaving King County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city councilmembers are considering an amendment that would impact how schools and other education buildings are deemed safe. The change would update requirements to include standards for asbestos and mold. There have been complaints from staff and parents in the district about both in some city schools. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole testified during a virtual council meeting Friday. She says the city should consider bringing in an outside party to do these inspections. “Either way, it’s going to take resources but it’s certainly not impossible to hire and train people, it’s just that whether those resources are internal or external make it a different outcome in terms of what parents and staff members are looking for,” Bettigole said. City Council plans to take their first vote on this bill during their next session.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO