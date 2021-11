To our dear #WCM community: First of all, thank you for being here. We know that we’ve been quiet lately but it’s not because we have forgotten about you! We do however, have an update. As a community focused organization, we have made it our mission since day one to be able to provide as many opportunities and resources to you as possible and we hope that we have been able to provide some kind of support throughout this incredibly difficult time for our industry.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO