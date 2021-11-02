After two months of protests, behavioral health workers have not been promised the workplace safety they demand

McDonald’s workers in 12 U.S. cities walked off the job Tuesday to protest what they say is an ongoing problem of sexual harassment and violence in the company’s stores. Several hundred workers were expected to participate in Chicago, Houston, Miami, Detroit and other cities, according to Fight for $15 and a Union, a labor group that organized the strikes.
Healthcare employees are often trained in workplace safety measures throughout the year, covering everything from fire drills to chemical spills. But sometimes the danger to caregivers can come from the patients themselves. A 2013 study shows that more than 70% of nurses have experienced some sort of violence from their...
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of Greek health care workers protested in central Athens against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for their profession Wednesday, a day after the government imposed more restrictions on unvaccinated Greeks amid a spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths. About 300 demonstrators chanted slogans and held up banners...
DENVER (CBS4)– Hospitals across Colorado have activated the highest level for the state’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center. That’s because hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.
Hospitals are dealing with escalating COVID-19 cases and an increasing number of general hospitalizations. (credit: CBS)
The highest level, Tier 3, allows the state and hospitals to send patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19, anywhere in Colorado when one facility is full or cannot care for an acutely ill patient.
The Combined Hospital Transfer Center was re-activated at Tier 1 in August when COVID-19 hospitalizations were beginning to increase. (credit: CBS)
“This is an extraordinary step taken by the state’s...
A union representing thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees delivered a 10-day notice to one of the nation’s largest health care providers Thursday, saying they will go on strike beginning Nov. 15. The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals are striking over Kaiser Permanente’s proposals to “depress wages for current employees and slash […]
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minnesota health care workers are suing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Twenty employees of Northfield Hospital and Clinics, some with serious health concerns, have been fired for refusing the shot. They call it a “blanket denial” of their exemptions. It’s why their attorney believes this makes the case stand out.
Monday was Robyn Hobmeier’s first day unemployed in her adult life after spending 14 years as a register nurse at Northfield Hospital.
“November of last year I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Hobmeier said.
A double mastectomy lead to an infection and a positive COVID case this past summer....
Are you looking for a diverse role that is fun, stimulating and rewarding every day?. We are seeking a Male Support Worker for our Bespoke Teesside Positive Behavioral Floating Support Service. This is a unique and exciting opportunity to support someone with a diagnosis of learning disability, ADAD and Epilepsy in his early 20’s to access the local community and encourage social inclusion. You will assist the service user with visits to the swimming pool, disco, games of squash and regular trips to the gym, even the odd visit to the fish and chip shop!
WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
The owner of a childcare company says she had to slash its hours because of understaffing. She said she'd was now planning on winding down the business over the next year. Other childcare companies say staff have been leaving for better-paid roles at banks and schools. The owner of a...
FOX 2 - "They screened her but she was vaccinated and so they didn’t feel the need," said Teresa Lisowski. "When I asked her she said they didn’t need to test me because I am vaccinated." Lisowski says her mother Marilyn Pfeifer did everything right. The 74-year-old was fully vaccinated...
A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for his condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Doctors and nurses have had enough. Nineteen months on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed many of them to more death and misery than they might have expected in an entire career. They’ve overheard patients’ haunting final phone calls to family before intubation. They’ve seen sick mothers lose their babies shortly after birth. They’ve kept vigil over frightened patients, dying in isolation. And they’ve heard it time and again – the regrets of so many, who concede in their final breaths that they should have gotten vaccinated.
Comments / 0