Police in East Lansing are turning to social media for help catching people that set couches on fire, flipped over vehicles, and destroyed property. After Michigan State beat Michigan 37-33 on Saturday, October 30th students took to the streets to celebrate the big win and burn a couch or two. Now East Lansing Police are looking to catch those responsible for the destruction of property and bring them to justice.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO