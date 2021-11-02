Grizzly Basketball season starts this week

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
Seattle University men’s basketball coach Jim Hayford has been suspended and placed on administrative leave after alleged repeated use of the “N-Word,” college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reports. According to the report, players “refused to play” for Hayford after he used the word during a scrimmage this week. “Sources said...
After a wild week that featured some big upsets and the first College Football Playoff rankings, each of the top teams will be tested in Week 10. ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow gave his upset alert watch on one team that is ranked in the top five. The team he put on upset alert is No. 2 Michigan State.
On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies faced off against rival Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown. Oregon came in as the heavily-ranked team, but looked to be in for a fight early one. The Huskies score the first touchdown of the game and eventually found a safety near the end of the first quarter to take a 9-3 lead.
The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, with the second set of rankings due to come out on Tuesday, Nov. 9. However, there’s plenty that still needs to be decided on the field, including which team will come out of the Big Ten East. A meeting in...
Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Jake Sermersheim and Mikey Fornelli break down Illinois State men's and women's basketball before they open exhibition play later this week. Earlier in the show the pair broke down ISU's weekend in sports.
Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Tuesday to share thoughts on IU basketball as the Mike Woodson era draws to within two weeks of the opening tip. The pair discuss Trayce Jackson-Davis, the starting lineup, the schedule, and keys to the season, and they also delve briefly into IU football’s floundering season.
There are more questions than answers on Iowa's men's basketball team, with the regular season tip-off looming on Nov. 9. But a few answers are coming sooner than later. Long-term questions such as who will emerge as Fran McCaffery's top player and how the Hawkeyes will fare in the Big Ten conference remain to be seen. In the short-term, the biggest questions are about this year's roster makeup and what early playing rotations will look like.
The UMary Women’s Basketball team is set for one of its earliest starts to a season in program history. With Concordia set to make a visit in eight days, the Marauders are hoping for a better start than the COVID season last year. Spirits are high at the Mac. The UMary women are back at […]
RUTLEDGE – In a bit of an ironic twist, the Grainger High School Grizzlies football team wrapped up their season with the same score and against a team from the same county as they started. Grainger opened the 2021 season with a 34-14 win over Cumberland Gap High School back...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team and new head coach, Rory Kuhn, are making the final preparations before their season begins next week. Kuhn was introduced to the program just three months ago, and had to essentially start from scratch with just one player returning from the Commodores 2020 roster, […]
With single-game basketball tickets set to go on sale to the general public Tuesday, UConn announced that demand for men’s and women’s season ticket sales are the highest they have been in years. The school said Friday that fans have purchased over 6,300 season tickets for men’s games at the...
Your browser does not support the audio element. Sports Reporters Scotty Prerost, Jacob Urish and Ken Kanoon sit down to break down the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball preseason poll, player of the year candidates and Illinois State's outlook on the first edition of the MVC Weekly podcast of the 2021 season.
The Golden State Warriors had their unbeaten start to the NBA season ended by a 104-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies trailed by 19 points early in the second quarter but Ja Morant, who scored 30 points, inspired them to an overtime win. The loss was a first...
New Orleans – The Dillard University men's basketball team plays a pair of contests this week to start the busy month of November. The program hosts William Carey University on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. The team then travels across town to take on Xavier University Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Convocation Center.
An elbow injury was expected to keep Ja Morant out of the Memphis Grizzlies lineup on Monday. However, the Grizzlies starting point guard was cleared to play against the Denver Nuggets shortly before tip-off. https://twitter.com/freeplays/status/1455321162158850048. Morant came out of the gates on fire. The former second-overall draft pick averages 28.7...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — When 7:30 p.m. hits, it’s about time to head home. Steve Mehalik looks at his watch and smiles as the basketballs bounce off the floor at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. He knows it’s time to go, but he must feed those who won’t leave.
