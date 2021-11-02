Grizzly Basketball season starts this week

There are more questions than answers on Iowa's men's basketball team, with the regular season tip-off looming on Nov. 9. But a few answers are coming sooner than later. Long-term questions such as who will emerge as Fran McCaffery's top player and how the Hawkeyes will fare in the Big Ten conference remain to be seen. In the short-term, the biggest questions are about this year's roster makeup and what early playing rotations will look like.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO