LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said a backlog that has frustrated residents and clogged branches for months earlier is nearly gone. On Wednesday, it was still possible to book same-day appointments at the Secretary of State office in Kalamazoo, as well as on several other open dates throughout the coming weeks, which is a stark change from just a few months ago, when it could take about three months to get an appointment at some locations.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO