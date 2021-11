PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers arrested a man who was allegedly firing a gun in the 3300 block of Southwest Spring Garden Street. PPB said in a news release that it responded to a shots fired call on Southwest Spring Garden Street at 2:52 p.m. Witnesses in the area told police that the suspect may have been shooting at a car and that he and the car he may have been shooting at were no longer in the area.

