Fort Hood, TX

1st Cavalry Division to welcome troopers to “America’s First Team” at patch ceremony

 7 days ago
FORT HOOD, Texas — Around 66 troopers are set to receive their first patch to formally welcome them into “America’s First Team” Nov. 3, according to the Fort Hood Press Center. The 1st...

Operation Dry Bones set for launch this weekend

TEMPLE, Texas — Sgt. Robert Henzerling served 20-years in the military, four in the United States Marine Corps and over 16 years in the Army. Following three combat tours in Iraq, one peacekeeping tour in Kosovo and one year in Korea, Henzerling walked away but came home a different man than the one that left.
TEMPLE, TX
Central Texans invited to Annual Veterans Day Parade in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texans are invited to come out to the annual Veterans Day Parade in historic Downtown Killeen on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., according to the City of Killeen. The city said this year's parade theme is “Honoring All Who Served-Past and Present" and all are invited...
TEXAS STATE
Texas State Parks to waive entry fees in honor of Veterans Day

TEMPLE, Texas — Texas State Parks will waive entrance fees for all day-use visitors in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 14, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “The dedication, sacrifice and service displayed by the women and men that serve in our country’s military is unparalleled and is a source of pride throughout the country,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “To celebrate their service, Texas State Parks would like to once again invite everyone to spend the day at any one of our beautiful State Parks for free. I am glad that we are able to encourage families to get outside in honor of our veterans.”
TEXAS STATE
Waco, TX
