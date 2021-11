KALAMAZOO, MI - Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers seized a gun during a traffic stop while on patrol this weekend. Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were on a directed patrol in the 600 block of E Michigan Ave. at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 due to recent weapon and drug violations in the area. An officer observed a subject with a handgun enter a vehicle and drive away during the patrol, according to a press release from the department.

