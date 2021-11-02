Eve Has Been a Queen in the Industry For Over 2 Decades — Check Out Her Evolution

Image Sources: Getty / Dia Dipasupil / Jim Spellman. Who said tweets can't make dreams come true? Newly engaged actor Kal Penn tweeted on Nov. 3 that he had a dream that Cardi B officiated his wedding to his longtime partner, Josh, but little did he know that the power of Twitter would actually turn his dream into a reality. "Cardi B was on my flight to LA," he wrote online. "I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands." Well, Cardi obviously saw his tweet, because she promptly asked why he didn't bother to greet her in the dream before giving him an offer he couldn't refuse.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO