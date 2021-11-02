CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury has been seated in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people during a protest against racial injustice on the streets of Kenosha last year.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse shot to death two men and wounded a third. He faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him. Opening statements will begin Tuesday.

Judge Bruce Schroeder says the trial is expected to last two weeks.

