When you’re at the gym, your main goal is to focus on that workout. But while you’re pushing your body to the limit, you also want to be comfortable. Wouldn’t it be nice to do rigorous exercise without worrying about your earbuds falling out or hurting your ears? Dóttir has a solution with its new line of sports-focused wireless headphones, which are designed to withstand the rigors of elite sports competition. The company has created in-ear headphones with innovative features specifically selected by Katrin Davidsdottir and Annie Thorisdottir, two-time winners of the “World’s Fittest Woman” title at the CrossFit Games. The Dóttir Freedom On-Grid earphones are wireless and have active noise-canceling technology.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO